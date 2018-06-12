Radial Partners with RCCBPO to Deliver Exceptional Customer Service Solutions

In a recent report commissioned by Radial, data showed that first-rate customer satisfaction drives higher sales, with the best experiences generating 140 percent more spending while poor service experiences result in 60 percent of consumers abandoning purchases. Further, in recent years, consumer preferences have shifted from voice to digital channels such as email and chat support, with those mediums resulting in higher satisfaction from consumers who value "above and beyond" support. Realizing this trend, Radial sought a partner who could provide such an experience at a reasonable price point for clients.

"To maintain brand loyalty from consumers, companies need to ensure that all customer touchpoints are seamless," said Ricardo Layun, Vice President of Customer Care Services for Radial. "When individuals seek customer service support, it is usually due to a challenge that they have experienced and need resolved immediately. This is often a critical last opportunity to redefine the customer relationship, so the interaction needs to be as smooth as possible."

The first ever contact center founded in Belize, RCCBPO allows American businesses the opportunity to outsource operations to a nearby country with a similar time zone to the majority of customers seeking assistance, ensuring an alert and attentive staff during the highest trafficked hours of the day. In addition, due to their proximity to the areas that they serve, many RCCBPO employees are familiar with the local idiosyncrasies of the consumers they interact with, creating a casual and open dialogue, free from language or cultural barriers.

Radial's partnership with RCCBPO officially launched phase one of the pilot roll-out in March 2018 with the availability of email and chat services for major brands including Rue La La, and has generated greater than 90 percent customer quality scores to date.

"Radial has been a trusted partner and steward of our Member Experience for over 10 years, and we were very confident to launch a team with their nearshore partner," said Kim Hannemann, Senior Vice President of Member Services for Rue La La. "With their passion for providing high-quality assistance to our Members and enthusiasm for our brand, RCCBPO has proven a great fit for our culture. We are now scaling to handle greater volume, adding chat to our repertoire, and offering customer support for more facets of our business, all while launching ahead of schedule with our goals achieved for CSAT, quality and productivity."

In addition to retail clients, the strategic partnership with RCCBPO allows Radial to further expand their offerings to provide elevated customer service support to outside industries including technology, telecom and healthcare.

