Radialogica and Scientific RT Announce Successful Pre-Clinical Validation of SciMoCa™ Monte Carlo-Based Real-Time Quality Assurance for the Elekta Unity MR-Linac at Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria Cancer Care Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radialogica LLC and Scientific RT GmbH announced a pre-clinical version of SciMoCa™ for the Elekta Unity MR-Linac has been successfully validated at IRCCS Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria Cancer Care Center in regard to accuracy and integration within the demanding real-time adaptive workflow. Naturally, Monte Carlo dose computation is essential for irradiation in a magnetic field but there are challenges in achieving calculation times that fit within the time constraints of online treatment adaptation workflow.

"The results of SciMoCa have been very impressive from the start, both in terms of accuracy and performance," said Dr. Ruggero Ruggieri, MSc, Head of Medical Physics department at IRCCS Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria Cancer Care Center. "We are expecting that the clinical version will be a huge advance in our quality assurance of treatment adaptation."

"The implementation of Unity support in our Monte Carlo-based secondary dose calculation has been an exciting project that built on our collective experience of 25 years of Monte Carlo development. I think the final result is a significant step forward not only for patient care but also in terms of its scientific novelty. The collaboration with Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria was a tremendous help for us, for which we are hugely grateful," said Dr. Markus Alber, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific RT.

By adding support for the Unity MR-Linac SciMoCa strengthens its already broad support for Elekta treatment machines ranging from legacy devices to the most modern Linacs, from full-size MLCs to stereotactic collimators, and offering both state-of-the-art custom beam models as well as generic beam models compatible with Elekta's Accelerated-Go-Live offering. With Unity support SciMoCa demonstrates its real-time capability for Monte Carlo-based dose calculations including logfile-based computations.

Radialogica, a privately held company based in St. Louis, is a healthcare analytics company focused on radiation oncology for cancer patients. They provide software tools and analytics services to providers, payers and clinical trials sponsors with the goal of enhancing quality of care, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the physical and financial burden of cancer survivorship.

Scientific RT, a privately held company based in Munich, is a scientific consulting and software development company specialized in medical physics. It has worked with the majority of global players in radiotherapy to provide tailored leading-edge software solutions and consulting for dose computation and dose optimization and maintains strong international links to academia.

