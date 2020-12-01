Radian Compliance LLC recognized as a CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization™

This designation allows Radian Compliance to be recognized within a select marketplace to support government contractors seeking to meet the CMMC certification requirements. Members of the Radian Compliance team will further hold additional recognition as CMMC-AB Registered Practitioners and CMMC-AB Certified Professionals. Radian has created a service offering consistent with its 100% successful methodology for supporting organizations seeking ISO certifications. Through gap analysis, remediation and pre-assessment services, the tenured Radian Compliance team will assist clients in either blending the CMMC requirements into their existing ISO 27001 certified framework or creating a new system security plan solely to support the desired CMMC maturity level.

Sally Smoczynski, CISSP and Lisa DuBrock, CPP, CPA, CBCP are the managing partners of Radian Compliance. "This new line of business complements well, our existing methodologies," states Smoczynski. DuBrock further adds, "Government contractors who are affected by CMMC requirements need a solution that not only meets the requirements of the DFAR and the DOD, but matures along with their organizations. At Radian Compliance, our motto is that it's not about perfection, but always about continual improvement."

About Radian Compliance, LLC. Radian Compliance, LLC applies its 100% successful methodology to assist clients with ISO management systems standards and regulatory frameworks to maintain compliance or obtain certification. We provide workplace violence prevention programs by assisting clients with threat assessments, intervention strategies and training programs. Radian Compliance supports its clients with ongoing knowledge and consulting with evolving legal, regulatory and contractual compliance requirements. We maintain offices in the Chicago and Washington, DC metro areas with the team strategically located throughout the United States. https://www.radiancompliance.com

About the CMMC-AB. The CMMC-AB oversees the infrastructure of consultants, assessors and learning partners to support the Department of Defense's initiative of the defense industrial base (DIB) to ensure all DOD contractors provide some level of assurance to protection of CUI and FOI data by 2025. https://www.cmmcab.org

