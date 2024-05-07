RADIANCE HOLDINGS APPOINTS BEN JONES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD BEAUTY, WELLNESS, AND PERSONAL CARE PORTFOLIO

Jones is Joined by Newly Appointed Chief Development Officer, Scott Thompson and Chief Operating Officer at Woodhouse Spas, Ariel Clay

DENVER, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Holdings, representing a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and personal care sectors, announced today the appointment of Ben Jones as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Jones will oversee the world's largest salon suites franchise, Sola Salons, and the industry-leading premium day spa brand in the U.S., Woodhouse Spas. Jones is joined by Scott Thompson, recently named Chief Development Officer at Radiance Holdings and Ariel Clay, appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Woodhouse Spas.

"After dedicating more than a decade to nurturing the growth of Sola Salons, Woodhouse Spas, and Radiance Holdings, I am deeply honored and feel incredibly fortunate to assume the role of CEO," said Ben Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Radiance Holdings. "I am excited to partner with TSG Consumer Partners, along with Scott and Ariel, to further our commitment to helping our franchisees and employees reach their full potential."

Jones, a former Sola franchisee who owned and operated three thriving locations in the Denver market, knows the Sola and Radiance businesses intimately, and most recently served as Radiance Holdings' Chief Development Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. His expanded role as CEO will allow him to continue to leverage his extensive senior leadership background in franchising and deep experience as a franchisee to build strategy and drive execution for each of Radiance's brands. Under Jones's leadership, Radiance Holdings will maintain its intense focus on driving success for its franchisees across both Sola and Woodhouse. Radiance will also remain an active acquirer within the $5.6T beauty and wellness industry.

"Ben's experience as both a franchisee and franchisor at Radiance makes him uniquely qualified to lead our systems and teams across Sola and Woodhouse. His thoughtful and strategic approach is supported by his track record of executing on behalf of our incredible group of franchisees across both brands," said Pierre LeComte at TSG Consumer Partners. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Ben to take Radiance to new heights."

Thompson, named Chief Development Officer of Radiance Holdings, brings extensive experience to the platform and its brands. Known for his strategic approach and dedication to innovation, Scott will lead new business initiatives, overseeing franchise sales, real estate and site selection, construction and design, and legal services. His appointment underscores the Company's commitment to driving growth and excellence across all facets of the organization.

Clay, a seasoned franchise executive with a track record of driving growth-oriented business strategies, joins the Woodhouse Spas team with a deep understanding of the luxury consumer landscape given her background in hospitality, health, wellness and beauty. Under her leadership and data-driven approach, the brand will continue to achieve category-leading excellence and deliver unparalleled guest experiences.

For more information about Radiance Holdings and its portfolio, please visit www.weareradianceholdings.com.

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS:

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness, and personal care sectors. Led by Ben Jones, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas, the largest premium day spa brand in the U.S. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information, please visit www.weareradianceholdings.com.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 715 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon suites alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With 84 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

