Radiance Holdings Names Keith Sizemore Chief Development Officer

Sizemore, who brings over two decades of experience in the franchise space, will lead franchise growth efforts for the Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spas brands.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Holdings , the parent company of both Sola Salons , the 750-unit salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas , the over-90-unit luxury day spa franchise, has appointed franchise veteran Keith Sizemore as its new chief development officer. With extensive experience in the franchise industry, Sizemore will support Radiance Holdings in its next phase of strategic expansion.

In his new role, Sizemore will oversee the franchise development strategy for both brands, focusing on filling in key markets for Sola Salons and accelerating growth for Woodhouse as it approaches the 100-unit milestone. With consistent momentum in the beauty and wellness sectors and both brands seeing steady growth over recent years, Sizemore joins the brand at a pivotal time for growth.

"I'm excited to join Radiance Holdings at such a momentous time in the company's journey," Sizemore said. "Sola Salons has built an incredible foundation with 750 locations, and now, we have the opportunity to identify key markets where we can continue strategic growth. At the same time, Woodhouse is perfectly positioned to expand and bring its one-of-a-kind model to new territories nationwide."

Prior to joining Radiance Holdings, Sizemore held leadership roles at Marco's Pizza and Shipley Do-Nuts, where he identified high-potential markets and supported franchisee growth and success from day one.

"Keith's career trajectory has been impressive, and his expertise in franchise development will be invaluable as we enter this next stage of growth," said Ben Jones , CEO of Radiance Holdings. "His ability to identify the right markets, attract quality franchisees and drive sustainable growth will be instrumental in achieving our goals."

As Sizemore steps into his new role, the team is focused on key markets for both brands. Sola Salons is targeting expansion in high-potential markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago, while Woodhouse is prioritizing development in major metropolitan areas like Seattle, New York City, Phoenix and Boston. Within these key markets, Radiance is looking to partner with driven, passionate franchisees who are committed to providing an exceptional experience to beauty professionals and guests in their markets and building thriving businesses in the beauty and wellness sectors.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/ .

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 90 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-2996

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Holdings