Radiance Lightworks Commemorates 25 Years of Lighting Design Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Lightworks, a trailblazer in themed entertainment and architectural lighting design, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1999 by visionary entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Radiance has evolved from a modest startup into a global leader, employing over 75 talented designers and technicians dedicated to serving top-tier clients around the world.

"It's a dream come true," says Alexander, reflecting on the early days of Radiance. "We started with just a few dollars and a team small enough to count on one hand. It's been an incredible journey and we wouldn't be here today if not for our hardworking, talented, and passionate team along with our loyal customers who put their faith in us year after year. I eagerly anticipate the next 25 years of creating extraordinary experiences together."

Radiance's journey began with a transformative project for Estée Lauder at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1999. The team's innovative approach turned wilted floral arrangements into stunning centerpieces through creative lighting, establishing a lasting partnership with the film studio's theme parks division and solidifying Radiance's reputation for imaginative excellence.

In November 2000, Radiance made history with its groundbreaking lighting design for Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Times Square. Tasked with illuminating both the building's exterior and visible interior, Radiance introduced New York City's first permanent aerial searchlights—7,000-watt Xenon Space Cannons mounted on outrigger arms. These lights scanned the night sky over Manhattan, captivating visitors with ever-changing colors and patterns. Additionally, over one hundred 1,000-watt digitally controlled strobes were embedded in the main sign, creating a whimsical twinkling sequence synchronized to an ambient soundtrack. This high-profile project set new standards for nighttime light displays in urban environments and marked the beginning of Radiance's enduring success in this specialized field.

Over the past 25 years, Radiance has expanded its global footprint with large-scale projects across China, Japan, Europe, and beyond. Today, the company stands as one of the world's leading lighting design agencies, boasting an impressive roster of clients, including Universal Studios, Mattel, Disney, 20th Century Fox, and others.

Since 2006, Radiance has served as the exclusive lighting design firm for Universal Studios Hollywood's renowned Halloween Horror Nights, an event attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Radiance collaborates closely with Universal's creative team year-round to bring this spectacular event to life, which includes eight themed maze attractions, live shows, and immersive ambiance lighting parkwide. Radiance is also the exclusive lighting design partner for Dreamscape Immersive, beginning with the original pop-up location at Century City Mall in 2018, which evolved into a multifaceted permanent attraction featuring several interactive experiences. Since then, Radiance has partnered with Dreamscape to launch new locations worldwide, including in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

"Since joining the company over a decade ago, I've had the privilege of working alongside our customers, our team, and our partners to create some of the most exciting and immersive lighting designs for live events and attractions around the globe," said Jen Goldstein, who joined Radiance in 2013 and now serves as the company's President and CEO. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to our lifelong mission of delivering exceptional customer service and awe-inspiring lighting designs for our customers worldwide. Reaching this quarter-century milestone would not have been possible without our incredible team, whose hard work, creative solutions, and relentless dedication to our clients and projects will continue to propel us into the future."

Radiance Lightworks is a premier lighting design agency based in Los Angeles, CA serving a diverse range of clients, including Universal Studios, Mattel, Disney, 20th Century Fox, Dreamscape Immersive, and Anheuser-Busch. With a portfolio that spans themed attractions, interactive environments, live shows, retail spaces, museums, restaurants, hospitality venues, and high-end residential projects, Radiance has established a reputation for excellence and enduring client relationships since its inception.

