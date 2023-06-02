Radiance Technologies Joins Peraton to Deliver S&TI Solutions to MSIC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is proud to join Peraton in delivering scientific and technical intelligence (S&TI) solutions to the Defense Intelligence Agency/Missile and Space Intelligence Center (DIA/MSIC). Peraton was awarded the SIA 3 Countering Advanced Conventional Weapons Analytical Requirements (SCAR) task order for S&TI support services under the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) program. The task order has a value of $284M and a one-year base period of performance with four, one-year periods. The SCAR effort involves the analysis of foreign weapon systems across all MSIC's missions and disciplines, including air and missile defense systems, ballistic missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, and directed energy weapons.

"We are pleased to combine forces with Radiance to support MSIC at new levels of impact," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., President of Peraton's Space & Intelligence Sector.

"We partnered with Peraton because we believe that our team can provide new innovative and creative approaches to help MSIC expand its ability to respond to the rapid growth of advanced threats. While Radiance has supported MSIC for over 15 years, we are excited to have this opportunity to expand our support to MSIC's critical mission," said Dr. Karl Walli, Executive Vice President at Radiance.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 950 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of scientific and technical intelligence, cyber security, systems engineering, and prototyping and integration. More information about the company is available at: www.radiancetech.com 

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, Peraton delivers trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect the nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and it serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Visit www.peraton.com to learn more. 

