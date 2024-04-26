Radiance Technologies Promotes Mr. Seth Crochet to Vice President, General Counsel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Seth Crochet to Vice President, General Counsel. In his new role, Mr. Crochet will continue to oversee all legal matters within and related to Radiance while serving as the Secretary to the company's Board of Directors.

Seth Crochet, Vice President, General Counsel

Mr. Crochet, a licensed attorney in good standing with the Alabama State Bar, brings more than a decade of legal experience to his new position, including Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) regulatory matters and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) compliance, corporate law and governance, employment law, government contracts, and ITAR compliance. Demonstrating his commitment to the legal community, Mr. Crochet serves as an Alabama Lawyers Assistance Program Advocate, providing support and guidance to fellow lawyers in need.

In addition to his impressive legal background, Mr. Crochet is a graduate of Leadership Greater Huntsville's Connect Class of 2022, a program that prepares emerging leaders to address personal growth, professional development, and community involvement.

"Throughout his tenure at Radiance, Seth has proven to be an invaluable asset to the company," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "His promotion is well-deserved and reflects his outstanding contributions."

Mr. Crochet joined Radiance in 2017 as an associate contracts administrator. After supporting Radiance's Contracts group for a year and a half, he transitioned to the role of legal counsel/contracts. His commitment and expertise led to his promotion to in-house legal counsel, a position he has held for the past five years.

Mr. Crochet earned his Juris Doctor from Barry University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of West Florida. For the past four years, he has served on the Board of Directors for the National Children's Advocacy Center and currently chairs their Governance and Bylaws Committee.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies