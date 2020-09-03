Radiance Technologies Promotes Mr. Tim Tinsley to Executive Vice President for the Defense Sector

Mr. Tinsley joined Radiance in October 2004. During his tenure with the company, he has held numerous leadership roles in program management, technology development, and business development, operations, and management areas. Under his leadership, his group has experienced significant growth and diversification in aerospace and defense technology areas, specifically in aviation, weapon systems, sensor systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and test and evaluation markets.

Prior to joining Radiance, Mr. Tinsley worked in commercial manufacturing and missile defense industries. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Additionally, he is a Distinguished Fellow of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Alabama.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

