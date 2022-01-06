Radiance Technologies Promotes Mr. Tim Tinsley to Radiance President

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Tim Tinsley to the office of President.

Mr. Tinsley previously held the position of Executive Vice President of the Radiance Defense Sector and has been a Radiance Employee-Owner for 18 years. In his new role as President, Mr. Tinsley will provide leadership for the strategic direction and growth of the company, direct company business efforts on all fronts, and manage a diverse employee-owner base across all of Radiance's many locations throughout the country.

According to CEO Bill Bailey, "Tim is absolutely the right guy for this job! He has the experience, background, persistence, leadership skills, and personality to lead Radiance. According to Jack Welch, the required qualifications for outstanding senior leaders are energy, passion, operational excellence, and edge. Tim possesses each of these characteristics and has demonstrated them while leading our Defense Sector. I look forward to working with Tim and watching him grow and transform the company."

During his time as a Radiance Employee-Owner, Mr. Tinsley has held numerous leadership roles in program management, technology development, business development, and operations. Under his leadership, his groups have experienced significant growth and diversification in technological areas, especially in the fields of aviation, weapon systems, sensor systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and testing and evaluation.

Prior to joining Radiance, Tinsley worked in the commercial manufacturing and missile defense industries. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama and later a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

