Radiance Technologies Promotes Mrs. Mardina Wammack to Chief Financial Officer

Radiance Technologies

16 Jan, 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs. Mardina Wammack to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mrs. Wammack will oversee the financial operations of the company and administer its Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). In addition to managing the company's finances, she will be instrumental in setting the company's overall vision and strategy.

Mrs. Mardina Wammack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Radiance Technologies
Mrs. Wammack brings approximately 30 years of experience in accounting, finance, and business operations to this role. Since May 2020, she has served as Radiance's Director of Accounting and has been promoted from Director to Assistant Vice President and Vice President. A certified public accountant, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She has completed Radiance University's Illuminate Leadership Program and was part of the first cohort to complete Radiance's MBA program with Auburn University.

"Mardina's bread and depth of accounting and business operations experience will be instrumental in ensuring a growing and sustainable company," said CEO Bill Bailey. "She is a proven leader, and her recent MBA experience will ensure that Radiance has the thought leadership necessary to successfully transition to a mid-tier defense contractor."

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

