Radiance Technologies Promotes Ms. Jamie N. Jones to Chief Administrative Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Jamie N. Jones to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). As CAO, Ms. Jones will strategize internal and external communications, build community engagement, and build strategies that elevate Radiance's reputation and brand. Ms. Jones will drive the enhancement of capability development, talent management, and employee experience. In addition to leading the company's Human Resources, Marketing, and Radiance University departments, she will be the executive sponsor for internal committees such as We Lead, Radiance Gives, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Communications.

Jamie N. Jones, Chief Administrative Officer

"Jamie's promotion to Chief Administrative Officer is a testament to her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to our employee-owners," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "I am confident that she will excel in this new role, and I look forward to her continuing the positive impact she makes on our organization."

Ms. Jones brings over 25 years of experience in talent acquisition, management, development, and talent strategy to this role. Since October 2020, she has served as the Director of Radiance University, leading corporate learning and talent development initiatives and serving Radiance's employee-owners through the enhancement and advancement of individual and corporate capability.

A certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Ms. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She is a certified DISC facilitator and a graduate of Connect Class 1 through Leadership Greater Huntsville.

