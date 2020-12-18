Radiance Technologies Promotes Ms. Kristi Looney to Vice President, Director of Human Resources

Ms. Looney has almost 20 years of progressive human resource experience and joined Radiance in July 2010. Over her 10-year career at Radiance, Ms. Looney has advanced from Benefits Administrator to Director of Human Resources and now will serve as the Vice President and Director of Human Resources. She has been a proactive leader improving processes, ensuring a competitive employee compensation and benefit package, and aligning our human capital for continued company growth and success.

"Kristi has passion for her work and is dedicated to our employee-owners." said Ms. Cindy Santy, Radiance Chief Capabilities Officer. "She and her team are reshaping our Human Resources approaches to support the company as we grow. From processes to purpose, she is helping to transform all aspects of how Radiance builds, rewards, and retains its workforce."

Prior to joining Radiance, Ms. Looney had an 8-year career with Quantum Research International. She served as a human resource representative and retirement plan administrator and was responsible for all aspects of the 401(k) and Pension Plan. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration double majoring in Business Administration and Human Resource Management in 2001 from Athens State University.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

