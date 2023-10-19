Radiance Technologies Promotes Tim Massey to Chief Growth Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is proud to announce the promotion of Mr. Tim Massey to Chief Growth Officer.

Mr. Massey has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of our industry. As Chief Growth Officer, he will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration among Radiance's sectors and groups. His primary objective will be to ensure that each group and sector is provided with the strategic opportunities needed to achieve and exceed their performance metrics.

"Tim has been an instrumental part of Radiance's success story. With this promotion, we are confident that his visionary leadership will continue to drive our company's growth and success," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

In his previous role as a Sector Executive Vice President (EVP), Mr. Massey provided leadership across business groups within the Sector and ensured continued focus on operational excellence in market areas including Directed Energy, Space, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, GEOINT, Electronic Warfare, Aviation, Prototyping, and Test/Training Solutions.

Mr. Massey joined Radiance in January 2021 as the Vice President (VP) of Strategy and Operations and brings significant experience gained over a 29-year career. Prior to joining Radiance, he worked for Science Applications International Corporation as the VP of Business Development focusing on US Army customers, and prior to that, served as the VP of the Science and Technology Division where he was responsible for all aspects of the business including profit and loss, customer relationships, program execution, business development and personnel management.

He has also supported the intelligence community and other DoD agencies with ballistic and surface-to-air missile modeling and threat definition, radar modeling and simulation, intelligence analysis, and joint US-Israeli ballistic missile development programs. Mr. Massey graduated Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering and later earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

