Radiance Technologies Welcomes Dr. Mark Tillman as Vice President for Simulation Strategy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Mark Tillman as Vice President for Simulation Strategy.

Dr. Tillman joins Radiance following a distinguished career at the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) in Huntsville. Most recently, he served as a Senior Defense Intelligence Analyst in the DIA Directorate for Analysis from June 2020 to July 2024.

Mark Tillman, Vice President for Simulation Strategy at Radiance Technologies

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Radiance, Dr. Tillman is poised to significantly enhance the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions across multiple domains. His proven track record in advancing scientific and technical intelligence analysis, coupled with his deep understanding of electronic warfare and modeling and simulation, aligns with Radiance's mission to provide innovative solutions in national security and defense.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to the Radiance family," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "His exceptional expertise and commitment to his field will drive our innovation forward. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and ensuring we continue to provide solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

Dr. Tillman holds a master's and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. His academic background and practical experience position him uniquely to drive Radiance's technical strategies forward.

