Radiance Technologies Welcomes Mr. Kacey Clark as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Brand Engagement

Mr. Clark brings over 12 years of experience in integrated, multi-channel marketing and strategic leadership. Prior to joining Radiance, he led marketing departments at the North Carolina State Theater, New England College of Business, and PeopleHedge Inc. He brings DoD experience, having served as a Program Analyst at U.S. Army Precision Fires and attending the United States Military Academy at WestPoint. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northeastern University.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

More information about the company available at: www.radiancetech.com

Contact:

Cindy Santy

(256) 489-8972

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies

Related Links

https://www.radiancetech.com

