Radiance Technologies Welcomes Mr. Tom Strange as Radiance President

"Tom and I have worked together for over 16 years and I am very pleased that he is stepping up to serve as Radiance's new President," says Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "He has immense experience and excels in leadership and management capability. Tom provides exactly what we need at this pivotal moment in our growth cycle. He has my utmost confidence and I am excited to see what he accomplishes in the coming days."

Having spent a 24 year career in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining the civilian sector, Mr. Strange also provides deep military experience and connections to Radiance. Past experience has included two command billets, Program Manager for the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, and Shuttle Launch Weather Officer for space launch activities at Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center.

As Radiance prepares for a future of greater expansion and growth, Mr. Strange's leadership and service as company President will be a vital component for continued business success.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

