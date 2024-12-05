Radians donates $300,000 in PPE to United Cajun Navy for ongoing disaster relief efforts in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians, a leading manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) with facilities in Tennessee and North Carolina, has donated $300,000 of safety products to the United Cajun Navy to support their ongoing Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

The donation includes high-visibility apparel, coveralls, gloves, safety glasses, and cold-weather gear to protect volunteers during the winter months. These essential PPE items enable the United Cajun Navy to protect their staff and volunteers during search and rescue, relief distribution, and cleanup.

"Radians is proud to provide the PPE resources, especially our cold-weather gear, to support the United Cajun Navy's vital work this winter," said Philip Young, Radians VP of Business Development. "As a North Carolina resident, I'm especially grateful we can assist communities and our neighbors in need."

"Supporting the United Cajun Navy's impactful work in our region is an honor," added Radians CEO Mike Tutor. "This donation reflects Radians' ongoing commitment to safety and community service, standing behind charitable organizations dedicated to helping others during tough times."

For more information about Radians safety solutions, visit www.radians.com.

About Radians

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, DUCKS UNLIMITED®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham®, Crossfire®, Neese™, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

