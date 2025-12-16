Radians Supports Local and National Relief Efforts With PPE Donations Over $500,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians, a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), is proud to support two organizations making a meaningful impact in communities near and far. This month, Radians donated over $500,000 of essential apparel and safety gear to St. Patrick Community Outreach in Memphis and Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati, helping both groups serve individuals facing hardship this winter and throughout the year.

Radians donates over $500,000 of PPE to Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati & St. Patrick Community Outreach in Memphis. Both humanitarian organizations will distribute the PPE to people in need due to natural disasters & other forms of hardships.

Keeping Memphians Warm

To support neighbors experiencing challenges during the coldest months of the year, Radians sent 13 pallets of heated jackets, winter gloves, and long-sleeved Henley shirts to St. Patrick Community Outreach. These items were recently distributed during the St. Patrick Embers of Hope and Mobile Food Drive programs to help Memphians stay warm, dry, and safe as temperatures drop.

"Serving our community is one of our core values," said Radians CEO Mike Tutor. "We are honored to support St. Patrick Community Outreach and the incredible work they do for individuals and families in need across Memphis."

Equipping Disaster Relief Teams With Essential PPE

Radians also shipped nearly 70 pallets of PPE and protective apparel to Matthew 25 Ministries, a respected humanitarian and disaster relief organization that responds to crises across the United States and around the world. The donation included work gloves, safety eyewear, high-visibility apparel, workwear, and other critical items that support cleanup and recovery efforts after disasters.

Corporate Account Manager Mike Schulte of Matthew 25 Ministries said, "We are grateful for our partnership with Radians and their generous support. After a disaster, families and volunteers need both relief aid and the protective gear that keeps them safe during cleanup and recovery. Removing even one worry, especially a serious concern like personal safety, helps people focus on rebuilding homes and lives."

Want to make a worthwhile holiday donation or learn more about these two remarkable organizations that bring hope to others? Please visit www.stpatmemphis.org and www.m25m.org. For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll free 1-877-723-4267.

About Radians

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, DUCKS UNLIMITED®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high-performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham®, Crossfire®, Neese™, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN. It has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

SOURCE RADIANS