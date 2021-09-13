Radiant Canna Receives Exclusive California Rights to Select Marley Natural® Cannabis Products

"Bob Marley had perhaps the single greatest influence on destigmatizing marijuana, advocating its use, and treating it with the sacramental respect it deserves," said Radiant Canna CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Selverston. "We are honor-bound to ensure that his legacy, and the fight for peace, freedom, and justice to which he dedicated his life, are respected and promoted through every product we make that bears his name."

"We are beyond excited to work with Aaron and the team at Radiant to continue to build the legacy of Bob Marley in the world's largest cannabis market," said Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands. "Radiant understands the ethos of Marley Natural and will bring spirited and high-quality products to consumers who love the brand."

The Marley Natural core product line will feature sustainable, sun- and greenhouse-grown flower at affordable prices, grown by legacy farmers in the Emerald Triangle region of Northern California. It will be complemented by the Marley Natural Studio line, highlighting limited-edition batches of potent, exotic indoor flower products grown by a curated group of award-winning cultivators. In addition, Radiant Canna plans to introduce a line of THC infused edibles, as well as pre-rolls and vapes later this fall.

Radiant's culture was built upon the symbiosis of cannabis and music, and the company's management believes that the Marley Natural brand aligns perfectly with their effort to retain and nurture the culture of cannabis through music and lifestyle. Radiant is committed to supporting Bob Marley's legacy of social justice, positive change, personal wellness, and environmental consciousness by sourcing primarily from small family farms and by maintaining an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

ABOUT RADIANT CANNA

Radiant Canna and its logistics arm, Radiant Distro, provides manufacturing, distribution and technology solutions to more than a dozen multi-award-winning brands. Radiant Distro operates fulfillment centers in Northern and Southern California, including Santa Rosa, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit radiantcanna.com, or on Instagram follow @radiantdistro or @cosmicbrands.

ABOUT DOCKLIGHT BRANDS, INC.

Docklight Brands, based in Seattle, WA, is a pioneering consumer brand company focused on cannabinoid products. Docklight was founded by Privateer Holdings, the first private equity firm to invest exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis industry. We are bringing Bob Marley's belief in the positive potential of the herb to consumers worldwide through anchor brands Marley Natural® and Marley™ CBD, which offer a wide range of authentic products inspired by Bob's spirit, ideals and deep-rooted respect for nature. THC products include flower, pre-rolls, smoking accessories and edibles, while CBD products span beverages, topicals and confections—all crafted with intention and respect.

For more information, please visit marleynatural.com, enjoymarleycbd.com or on Instagram follow @MarleyNatural, @EnjoyMarleyCBD.

