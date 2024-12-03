RADIANT LOGISTICS ACQUIRES TCB TRANSPORTATION

Strengthens Brokerage Platform with Enhanced Intermodal Capabilities

RENTON, Wash., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired the assets and operations of TCB Transportation Associates, LLC d/b/a TCB Transportation ("TCB"), a St Louis, Missouri-based, privately held intermodal marketing company specializing in the movement of 40 and 53-foot containers across North America. The Company acquired TCB through its wholly-owned subsidiary Radiant Road and Rail, Inc. and structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Founded in 1999, TCB operates as a "one-stop shop", offering true door-to-door service for its shipper customers by leveraging its relationships with steamship lines, Class I railroads and its extensive drayage network. The company is recognized as one of the top 40-foot service providers in the market, serving multiple end-markets, including forestry products, food & beverage, metals & mining and chemicals. On a post-closing basis, TCB will continue under the leadership of founder Jerry Kausch, Jr. with the expectation that the company will ultimately transition to operate under the Radiant brand in 2025. Post-closing, Jerry Kausch, Jr. will report to Christopher Brach, SVP and General Manager of Radiant Road & Rail, Inc.

Jerry Kausch, Jr. of TCB commented, "Through years of dedicated service, our customers have always remained our top priority. We were looking for a long-term partner with that same passion for servicing the customer and a shared vision to further advance our business, while also providing an opportunity for growth for our employees. We found that partner in Radiant, and I am excited to leverage our own strengths along with the broader capabilities of the Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers."

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Jerry, Kent Fensom, Dan Byington and the entire TCB team," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "We have been patiently looking for the right transaction to accelerate the growth of our bi-modal brokerage platform and we found it in our partnership with Jerry and TCB. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to support TCB's account base with our robust technology platform while introducing them to our over-the-road brokerage, international forwarding and value-added service offerings."

About Radiant Road & Rail

Radiant Road & Rail, Inc. ([email protected]) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Radiant Logistics, Inc. and serves as the platform for the Radiant Network's U.S intermodal and over-the-road brokerage service offering. Originally founded in 1938 as Clipper Exxpress, the company was a pioneering intermodal service provider, offering "piggyback" rail transportation by contracting flat space on rail cars to transport semi-trailers across the continent, thereby eliminating the need for a tractor with every shipment. Over its 85-year history, Radiant Road & Rail has evolved to become a leader in intermodal, over-the-road and temperature-controlled transportation services leveraging decades of mode optimization experience to offer rail as a valuable, eco-friendly mode of on-time, long distance transportation throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

