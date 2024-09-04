RADIANT LOGISTICS ACQUIRES TEXAS-BASED FOUNDATION LOGISTICS

Strengthens Capabilities in Support of the Oil and Gas Industry

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired Foundation Logistics & Services, LLC ("Foundation"), a Humble, Texas -based, privately held company that provides a full range of specialized transportation and logistics services for companies involved in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Founded in 2014, Foundation specializes in servicing the oil and gas industry with a focus on the transportation of hazardous materials, including explosives, and urgent oilfield equipment to points around the world. On a post-closing basis, Foundation will continue under the leadership of co-founders Larry Earley and Cindy Jones and continue to operate as Foundation Logistics with the expectation that the company will ultimately transition to operate under the Radiant brand in 2025. Post-closing, both Larry Earley and Cindy Jones will report to Tim O'Brien, SVP and General Manager of Radiant's U.S. forwarding operations.

Larry Earley of Foundation commented, "Through years of dedicated service, our customers have always remained our top priority. We were looking for a long-term partner with that same passion for servicing the customer and a shared vision to further advance our business, while also providing an opportunity for growth for our employees. We found that partner in Radiant, and Cindy and I are excited to leverage our own strengths along with the capabilities of the larger Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers moving forward."

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Larry, Cindy and the entire Foundation team," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "Having grown up in and around Humble, Texas and considering myself a product of the "oil patch", I am particularly excited to partner with Larry and Cindy to broaden our capabilities in support of the oil and gas industry while flying the Radiant flag in my hometown."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

