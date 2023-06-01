RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF SERVICE BY AIR NETWORK WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS

RENTON, Wash., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the continued expansion of its Service By Air ("SBA") Network with a new location in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston operation will leverage Radiant's robust technology platform, purchasing power and global network to provide a comprehensive level of domestic and international freight forwarding and logistics services.

With over 27years of experience, David Naman will lead SBA-Boston servicing a diversified base of domestic and international customers. "We are very excited to be joining the Radiant/SBA Network," said Naman. "As a people and service-oriented group, it is important that we align ourselves with an organization that has the people, process and technology to help us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. For us, the Radiant Network matches our needs perfectly and we are delighted to be flying the Radiant/SBA flag here in Boston."

"We are very proud to have David and the entire Boston team joining us," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "Their expertise, particularly in supporting the Medical & Bio Tech, Military and Electronics & High-Tech verticals is a perfect fit for our network. We remain committed to our strategic operating partners and supporting logistics entrepreneurs like David, who are passionate about providing exceptional service to customers both here at home and around the world. Our strength and stability provide our strategic partners the ideal platform to protect and grow their business. We are excited to support David and his team with a dedicated network and complete toolbox of resources including the recently completed upgrade of our SAP TM operating platform. We welcome them and look forward to celebrating their continued success for years to come."

About Service By Air

Service By Air (www.sbaglobal.com), founded in 1972, is a member of the Radiant family of companies and provides worldwide transportation and logistics services through a network of approximately 100 company-owned and exclusive agent offices across North America. The company services a diversified account base that includes manufacturers, distributors and government agencies, using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world. To learn more about how to join the Service By Air Network please contact Tim O'Brien, SVP and General Manager at (305) 495-8669.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

