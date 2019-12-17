Radiant Logistics Announces Organizational Changes In Its U.S. Brokerage Operations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced that Tim Boyce, 59, Chief Operating Officer for the Company's U.S. truck and rail brokerage operations will retire at the end of December, 2019. Tim joined Radiant initially in Toronto, Canada in 2015 as part of the Company's acquisition of Wheels Group before ultimately relocating to Chicago in 2016 to lead the Company's U.S. intermodal and truck brokerage operations at Radiant Clipper. He will continue on as an advisor to the Company's founder and CEO, Bohn Crain, as part of a planned leadership succession process.

Chris Brach, 38, will assume the leadership role for Radiant Clipper as its SVP and General Manager. Chris graduated from Marquette University in 2003 with majors in both supply chain management and information technology. Chris has earned increasing responsibilities over a 17-year career with Radiant Clipper serving as its VP of Operations for the last three years.

"Tim has been an enormous contributor to Radiant's success during his tenure with the company, helping to shape our strategy for Canada before shifting his attention to our bi-modal brokerage operations in Chicago," said Bohn Crain, founder and CEO of Radiant. "His steady leadership and business acumen has helped guide our integration of Wheels, Radiant's largest acquisition to date and we are greatly appreciative of his service through this transition. Although his role will be changing, I am personally appreciative that he will continue on as an advisor as he transitions to retirement and look forward to his continued good counsel."

Commented Boyce on the coming changes: "It has been a distinct honor to be part of the Radiant organization during such an important period in the company's history. Our Canadian team continues to make great progress in bundling value added logistics services with our core transportation service offering while Radiant Clipper has some exciting new opportunities on the horizon. I have tremendous faith that Chris is the ideal successor to lead Radiant Clipper into the future due to his strong operational background, deep knowledge of our customers and the sector along with his passion for bringing new technology-enabled solutions to market."

Regarding the promotion of Chris Brach, Crain said, "Chris is an exceptional leader who has emerged as the clear choice to lead Radiant Clipper. As we continue to build out our bi-modal brokerage capabilities in this new era of the digital freight broker, I believe that Chris' contributions will be a critical component of our ongoing success and I look forward to his leadership in this new role."

