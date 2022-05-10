RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Reports quarterly results with revenues of $460.9 million, up $224.4 million or 94.9%;

RENTON, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Revenues increased to $460.9 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 , up $224.4 million or 94.9%, compared to revenues of $236.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding COVID-related project revenues of $62.2 million realized in current period, revenues were up $162.2 million or 68.6%.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , up or 49.5%, compared to net revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to $14.3 million , or $0.29 per basic and $0.28 per fully diluted share, up $9.3 million or 186.0% compared to $5.0 million , or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Recent Developments: Renewed Stock Repurchase Program and Equity Shelf Registration Statement

On February 22, 2022, we announced the renewal of our stock repurchase program to make discretionary repurchases of up to five million shares of our common stock through December 31, 2023. The share repurchases may occur, if at all, from time-to-time through open market purchases at prevailing market prices or through privately negotiated transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements.

On May 9, 2022, we also announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective our $150 million universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3. The registration statement replaces our previous $100 million universal shelf registration that recently expired and provides us with the continued financial flexibility to access capital to support and accelerate our growth strategy should the opportunity present itself. Our willingness and ability to raise capital under the Form S-3 will depend upon a number of circumstances, including our need for additional capital to fund operations, organic growth or acquisitions, our financial and operating performance and the receptiveness of the capital markets to potential offerings by us.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"We are very pleased to continue our trend and report another quarter of record financial results for the March quarter," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "For the three month period, we posted record revenues of $460.9 million, up $224.4 million or 94.9%; record net revenues of $84.9 million, up $28.1 million or 49.5%; record net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $14.3 million, up $9.3 million or 186.0%; record adjusted net income of $16.8 million, up $7.7 million or 84.6%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million, up $10.7 million or 82.9%. In addition, we also saw improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin, which increased 510 basis points to a record 27.8% up from 22.7% for the comparable prior year period. Our business remains quite strong across our various service offerings with a particularly strong showing this quarter in our project charter business and the first full quarterly contribution from our December 2021 acquisition of Navegate, Inc. Even excluding the quarter's COVID project, revenues were up $162.2 million or 68.6% and is indicative of the success we are finding in the marketplace. It is worth noting that we have now generated $55.0 million in adjusted EBITDA on $1.1 billion in revenues through just the first nine months of our fiscal year. This is a very exciting milestone for Radiant and a direct result of the dedication of our employees and operating partners, the diversity of our service offerings, and durability of our scalable non-asset based business model.

We are particularly proud that during the quarter, the Radiant team had the opportunity to continue to assist in COVID relief efforts, providing mission critical support to move COVID test kits on behalf of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The mission, including coordination of cargo at origin, uplift and delivery involved the chartering of 24 aircraft flying 85.4 million COVID test kits into the interior of the US for final mile delivery and ultimate distribution. The program details included over 474,000 cartons of test kits on these 24 flights, followed by the safe and speedy transfer of the kits to over two hundred thirty 53-foot trailers for delivery to strategic centers in the U.S., with the ultimate destination to be into the hands of the American people.

In addition, we remain very excited about the opportunities made available to us through our acquisition of Navegate. In addition to solidifying our presence in Shanghai, Navegate also strengthens our international services offering, particularly in the areas of customs brokerage, ocean forwarding and drayage services and brings to us a robust global trade management capability. These new global trade management capabilities will be made available to the entire Radiant network to provide our customers with purchase order and vendor management tools that unlock SKU-level visibility from the manufacturing floor in Asia through final delivery here in the U.S. With both the enhanced service offerings and propriety global trade management technology, we believe we will further differentiate ourselves in the marketplace and be even better positioned to provide additional support for both current and prospective customers moving forward."

Mr. Crain continued, "We remain encouraged by our continued strong financial performance and the fact that we have now reported a record $69.5 million in adjusted EBITDA on $1.3 billion in revenues for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Hopefully our continued strong performance and strong balance sheet will begin to register with investors. As we have previously discussed, we believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. Moving forward, in addition to continuing our acquisition efforts, we expect to be active in the repurchase of our stock to take advantage of the opportunity being presented to us in the disconnect between the underlying value of our stock and our current stock price."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $14.3 million on $460.9 million of revenues, or $0.29 per basic and $0.28 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $5.0 million on $236.5 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $16.8 million, or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $23.6 million, compared to $12.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $28.4 million on $1,079.8 million of revenues, or $0.57 per basic and $0.56 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $11.9 million on $631.2 million of revenues, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $39.7 million, or $0.80 per basic and $0.78 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $24.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and $0.48 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $55.4 million, compared to $34.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022



2021





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,046



$ 13,696

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,964 and $1,489, respectively



206,051





117,349

Contract assets



59,894





27,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



36,545





17,512

Total current assets



342,536





176,310















Property, technology, and equipment, net



25,947





24,151















Goodwill



88,813





72,582

Intangible assets, net



52,366





41,404

Operating lease right-of-use assets



39,905





39,022

Deposits and other assets



4,725





3,124

Long-term restricted cash



642





648

Total other long-term assets



186,451





156,780

Total assets

$ 554,934



$ 357,241















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 164,932



$ 87,941

Operating partner commissions payable



16,038





13,779

Accrued expenses



11,512





6,801

Income tax payable



4,271





2,713

Current portion of notes payable



4,632





4,446

Current portion of operating lease liability



7,290





6,989

Current portion of finance lease liability



627





743

Current portion of contingent consideration



2,600





2,600

Other current liabilities



291





345

Total current liabilities



212,193





126,357















Notes payable, net of current portion



109,025





24,000

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



36,730





34,899

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



1,363





1,809

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



2,770





4,663

Deferred income taxes



7,629





4,021

Other long-term liabilities



39





89

Total long-term liabilities



157,556





69,481

Total liabilities



369,749





195,838















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,219,047 and 50,832,205 shares issued, and 49,446,498 and 49,930,389 shares outstanding, respectively



33





32

Additional paid-in capital



105,784





104,228

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,772,549 and 901,816 shares, respectively



(10,914)





(4,658)

Retained earnings



88,733





60,367

Accumulated other comprehensive income



698





1,141

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



184,334





161,110

Non-controlling interest



851





293

Total equity



185,185





161,403

Total liabilities and equity

$ 554,934



$ 357,241



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues $ 460,899



$ 236,532



$ 1,079,783



$ 631,214

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

376,036





179,732





858,447





473,148

Operating partner commissions

31,311





23,761





90,825





66,386

Personnel costs

19,907





14,229





52,211





40,741

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,312





6,688





25,454





17,910

Depreciation and amortization

4,684





4,174





13,386





12,418

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

152





2,500





607





4,350

Total operating expenses

442,402





231,084





1,040,930





614,953

























Income from operations

18,497





5,448





38,853





16,261

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

4





3





10





14

Interest expense

(1,001)





(611)





(2,359)





(1,919)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

105





14





480





(158)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

1,985





(512)





1,562





(642)

Gain on forgiveness of debt

—





1,414





—





1,414

Other

32





281





140





663

Total other income (expense)

1,125





589





(167)





(628)

























Income before income taxes

19,622





6,037





38,686





15,633

























Income tax expense

(4,527)





(976)





(9,402)





(3,455)

























Net income

15,095





5,061





29,284





12,178

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(756)





(77)





(918)





(294)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 14,339



$ 4,984



$ 28,366



$ 11,884

























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

479





567





(443)





173

Comprehensive income $ 15,574



$ 5,628



$ 28,841



$ 12,351

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.29



$ 0.10



$ 0.57



$ 0.24

Diluted $ 0.28



$ 0.10



$ 0.56



$ 0.23

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

49,443,267





50,034,950





49,675,642





49,807,932

Diluted

50,632,293





51,359,441





50,843,179





51,131,806



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure) 2022



2021



2022



2021

Total revenues $ 460,899



$ 236,532



$ 1,079,783



$ 631,214

Cost of transportation and other services

376,036





179,732





858,447





473,148

























Net revenues $ 84,863



$ 56,800



$ 221,336



$ 158,066

Net margin

18.4 %



24.0 %



20.5 %



25.0 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 14,339



$ 4,984



$ 28,366



$ 11,884

Income tax expense

4,527





976





9,402





3,455

Depreciation and amortization

4,684





4,174





13,386





12,418

Net interest expense

997





608





2,349





1,905

























EBITDA

24,547





10,742





53,503





29,662

























Share-based compensation

539





303





1,311





774

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

152





2,500





607





4,350

Acquisition related costs

6





—





502





35

Ransomware incident related costs, net

279





—





1,031





—

Litigation costs

163





256





484





433

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,985)





512





(1,562)





642

Gain on forgiveness of debt

—





(1,414)





—





(1,414)

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

(105)





(14)





(480)





158

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,596



$ 12,885



$ 55,396



$ 34,640

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)

27.8 %



22.7 %



25.0 %



21.9 %

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2022



2021



2022



2021

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 14,339



$ 4,984



$ 28,366



$ 11,884

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

4,527





976





9,402





3,455

Depreciation and amortization

4,684





4,174





13,386





12,418

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

152





2,500





607





4,350

Acquisition related costs

6





—





502





35

Ransomware incident related costs, net

279





—





1,031





—

Litigation costs

163





256





484





433

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,985)





512





(1,562)





642

Gain on forgiveness of debt

—





(1,414)





—





(1,414)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

124





129





377





393

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

22,289





12,117





52,593





32,196

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(5,461)





(2,969)





(12,885)





(7,888)

























Adjusted net income $ 16,828



$ 9,148



$ 39,708



$ 24,308

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.34



$ 0.18



$ 0.80



$ 0.49

Diluted $ 0.33



$ 0.18



$ 0.78



$ 0.48

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

49,443,267





50,034,950





49,675,642





49,807,932

Diluted

50,632,293





51,359,441





50,843,179





51,131,806



(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months Revenue: Three months

ended

March 31,

2022



Three months

ended

December 31,

2021



Three months

ended

September 30,

2021



Three months

ended

June 30,

2021



Twelve months

ended

March 31,

2022

Revenues $ 460,899



$ 332,768



$ 286,115



$ 257,910



$ 1,337,692





























































(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA: Three months

ended

March 31,

2022



Three months

ended

December 31,

2021



Three months

ended

September 30,

2021



Three months

ended

June 30,

2021



Twelve months

ended

March 31,

2022

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 14,339



$ 6,948



$ 7,079



$ 11,059



$ 39,425

Income tax expense

4,527





2,646





2,229





2,440





11,842

Depreciation and amortization

4,684





4,447





4,252





4,224





17,607

Net interest expense

997





745





606





627





2,975































EBITDA

24,547





14,786





14,166





18,350





71,849































Share-based compensation

539





422





350





297





1,608

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

152





455





—





—





607

Acquisition related costs

6





396





99





7





508

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

279





751





—





—





1,030

Litigation costs

163





167





154





102





586

Gain on litigation settlement, net

—





—





—





(25)





(25)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,985)





378





46





(48)





(1,609)

Gain on forgiveness of debt

—





—





—





(4,573)





(4,573)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(105)





(104)





(271)





31





(449)































Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,596



$ 17,251



$ 14,544



$ 14,141



$ 69,532



