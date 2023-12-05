RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF ITS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

News provided by

Radiant Logistics, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 16:05 ET

RENTON, Wash., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to five million shares of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2025. As of December 1, 2023, the Company had 46,906,586 shares outstanding.

The share repurchases may occur from time-to-time through open market purchases at prevailing market prices or through privately negotiated transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The Company expects to fund all purchases from existing cash balances, cash available under the Company's revolving credit facility and future cash flows from operations. The program allows the Company to repurchase its shares at its discretion. Market conditions, price, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, and other economic conditions will influence the timing of the purchases and the number of shares repurchased. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements, may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.

Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO, said, "We believe the current share price does not adequately reflect Radiant's long-term growth prospects, and therefore, the repurchase of our shares could represent an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders."

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to trends in the domestic and global economy, our ability to attract new and retain existing agency relationships, acquisitions and integration of acquired entities, availability of capital to support any share repurchase program, including specifically under our existing credit facilities, our ability to maintain and improve back office infrastructure and transportation and accounting information systems in a manner sufficient to service our revenues and network of operating locations, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, and government regulation. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Reports on Form 10-Q and all other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Also from this source

RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported...
RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.