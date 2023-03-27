RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Brings Its Filings Current with the SEC;

Continues Trend with Strong Results through the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

RENTON, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, announced today the filing of its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. With the filing of these two quarterly reports the Company is now current in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues increased to a record $331.0 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up $31.6 million or 10.6%, compared to revenues of $299.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the first fiscal quarter ended , up or 10.6%, compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Gross profit increased to a record $74.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up $13.0 million or 21.1%, compared to gross profit of $61.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the first fiscal quarter ended , up or 21.1%, compared to gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $76.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up $11.8 million or 18.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $64.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the first fiscal quarter ended , up or 18.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to a record $8.4 million , or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share up $0.8 million or 10.5% compared to $7.6 million , or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and fully diluted share up or 10.5% compared to , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $13.4 million , or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up $2.3 million or 20.7%, compared to adjusted net income of $11.1 million , or $0.22 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended , up or 20.7%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $18.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up $3.3 million or 21.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the first fiscal quarter ended , up or 21.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record 24.2% for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 , up 60 basis points, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6% for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues decreased to $278.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , down $57.7 million or 17.2%, compared to revenues of $335.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 17.2%, compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Gross profit increased to $70.4 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , up $2.6 million or 3.8%, compared to gross profit of $67.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , up or 3.8%, compared to gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $74.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , up $2.9 million or 4.1%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $71.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , up or 4.1%, compared to adjusted gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. decreased to $4.8 million , or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share, $1.7 million compared to $6.5 million , or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and fully diluted share, compared to , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $10.5 million , or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , down $1.4 million or 11.8%, compared to adjusted net income of $11.9 million , or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 11.8%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $15.3 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , down $1.4 million or 8.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 8.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 20.7% for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 , down 280 basis points, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

On October 1, 2022, the Company announced that it acquired Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota, Inc. ("Cascade"), a Minnesota based, privately–held company that has operated as a strategic operating partner under the Company's Airgroup brand since 2007. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations. Cascade continued to operate under the Airgroup brand through the calendar year 2022 and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand over the course of 2023 as it is combined with existing Company owned operations in the Minneapolis area.

Stock Buy-back

Under the terms of our outstanding Rule 10b5-1 Repurchase Plan, the Company purchased 839,864 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.95 per share for an aggregate cost of $5.0 million during the six months ended December 31, 2022. As of March 20, 2023, the Company had 48,181,256 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results and the Company Coming Current in Its Filings with the SEC

"We are very pleased to continue our trend of solid financial results for each of the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "For the six months ended December 31, 2022, we posted revenues of $609.1 million, down $26.1 million or 4.1%; gross profit of $145.2 million, up $15.7 million or 12.1%; adjusted gross profit of $150.5 million, up $14.6 million or 10.7%; net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.3 million, down $0.8 million or 5.7%; adjusted net income of $23.9 million, up $0.9 million or 3.9%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $33.9 million, up $1.9 million or 5.9%. These results reflect the benefit of our scalable non–asset–based business model, our diversity of service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics and support our customers in this capacity constrained market.

During the six months ended December 31, 2022, we also continued to make good progress in our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of our strategic acquisition and stock buy-back initiatives. As previously reported, we completed the acquisition of our long-time strategic operating partner, Cascade Enterprises in Minnesota, effective as of October 1, 2022. In addition, we also acquired $5.0 million of our common stock during the quarter at what we believe was very attractive pricing. During the six-month period we also generated $65.5 million in cash from operations. As of December 31, 2022, we have for the first time in the Company's history, no net debt, with cash on hand of $62.0 million and total debt of only $53.7 million. Our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $82.8 million."

Mr. Crain continued: "With the filing of these two Form 10-Qs we have now completed the process of bringing our filings current with the SEC and we are excited to be able to get back to business—leveraging our best–in–class technology, robust North American footprint and extensive global network of service partners to continue to build on the great platform we have built here at Radiant. As we have previously discussed, while we remain very optimistic about our prospects for fiscal year 2023 and beyond, we are definitely seeing signs of a slowing economy and expect operations to return to more normalized levels and growth rates in coming quarters. We believe we are well positioned with a durable, diverse service offering and strong balance sheet to support our customers and continue to execute upon our broader strategic initiatives."

First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 – Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $8.4 million on $331.0 million of revenues, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.6 million on $299.4 million of revenues, or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $13.4 million, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $11.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $18.5 million, compared to $15.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.8 million on $278.1 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.5 million on $335.8 million of revenues, or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.5 million, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $11.9 million, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $15.3 million, compared to $16.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.3 million on $609.1 million of revenues, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $14.1 million on $635.2 million of revenues, or $0.28 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $23.9 million, or $0.50 per basic and $0.48 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $23.0 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $33.9 million, compared to $32.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible: our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the ransomware incident or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents, like the ransomware incident; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our longer-term relationship with our senior lenders as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal 2023 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of this report. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022



2022





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,714



$ 24,442

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,842 and $2,983, respectively



164,438





186,492

Contract assets



49,967





61,154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,327





17,256

Total current assets



253,446





289,344















Property, technology, and equipment, net



22,890





24,823















Goodwill



86,751





88,199

Intangible assets, net



43,000





48,545

Operating lease right-of-use assets



44,143





41,111

Deposits and other assets



5,703





4,704

Long-term restricted cash



581





625

Total other long-term assets



180,178





183,184

Total assets

$ 456,514



$ 497,351















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 122,243



$ 137,853

Operating partner commissions payable



19,030





18,731

Accrued expenses



9,387





11,349

Income tax payable



547





4,035

Current portion of notes payable



4,331





4,575

Current portion of operating lease liability



10,027





7,641

Current portion of finance lease liability



538





577

Current portion of contingent consideration



2,600





2,600

Other current liabilities



297





303

Total current liabilities



169,000





187,664















Notes payable, net of current portion



40,300





66,719

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



38,712





37,776

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



1,084





1,223

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



3,090





2,930

Deferred income taxes



5,984





6,482

Total long-term liabilities



89,170





115,130

Total liabilities



258,170





302,794















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,418,835 and 51,265,543

shares issued, and 48,674,710 and 48,740,935 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



106,314





106,146

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,744,125 and 2,524,608 shares, respectively



(17,344)





(16,004)

Retained earnings



113,431





104,998

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,274)





(796)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



198,160





194,377

Non-controlling interest



184





180

Total equity



198,344





194,557

Total liabilities and equity

$ 456,514



$ 497,351



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









December 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022



2022





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 62,020



$ 24,442

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,312 and $2,983, respectively



137,793





186,492

Contract assets



33,858





61,154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,399





17,256

Total current assets



249,070





289,344















Property, technology, and equipment, net



23,663





24,823















Goodwill



88,924





88,199

Intangible assets, net



41,731





48,545

Operating lease right-of-use assets



59,569





41,111

Deposits and other assets



6,309





4,704

Long-term restricted cash



593





625

Total other long-term assets



197,126





183,184

Total assets

$ 469,859



$ 497,351















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 107,511



$ 137,853

Operating partner commissions payable



20,298





18,731

Accrued expenses



9,053





11,349

Income tax payable



2,050





4,035

Current portion of notes payable



4,495





4,575

Current portion of operating lease liability



11,102





7,641

Current portion of finance lease liability



536





577

Current portion of contingent consideration



3,582





2,600

Other current liabilities



296





303

Total current liabilities



158,923





187,664















Notes payable, net of current portion



49,191





66,719

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



53,428





37,776

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



953





1,223

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



1,745





2,930

Deferred income taxes



4,328





6,482

Total long-term liabilities



109,645





115,130

Total liabilities



268,568





302,794















Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

























Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,544,304 and 51,265,543

shares issued, and 48,179,832 and 48,740,935 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



107,170





106,146

Treasury stock, at cost, 3,364,472 and 2,524,608 shares, respectively



(21,004)





(16,004)

Retained earnings



118,267





104,998

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,373)





(796)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



201,093





194,377

Non-controlling interest



198





180

Total equity



201,291





194,557

Total liabilities and equity

$ 469,859



$ 497,351



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022



2021









(as restated)

Revenues $ 330,971



$ 299,398













Operating expenses:









Cost of transportation and other services

254,491





234,680

Operating partner commissions

30,106





27,561

Personnel costs

19,771





15,653

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,770





6,790

Depreciation and amortization

6,778





4,252

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

160





—

Total operating expenses

320,076





288,936













Income from operations

10,895





10,462













Other income (expense):









Interest income

40





3

Interest expense

(821)





(609)

Foreign currency transaction gain

467





271

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

690





(46)

Other

5





16

Total other income (expense)

381





(365)













Income before income taxes

11,276





10,097













Income tax expense

(2,764)





(2,402)













Net income

8,512





7,695

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(79)





(86)













Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 8,433



$ 7,609













Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation loss

(3,478)





(1,039)

Comprehensive income $ 5,034



$ 6,656













Income per share:









Basic and diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.15













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

48,745,317





49,921,061

Diluted

50,303,012





51,116,478



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022



2021



2022



2021









(as restated)









(as restated)

Revenues $ 278,119



$ 335,778



$ 609,090



$ 635,176

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

204,091





264,640





458,582





499,320

Operating partner commissions

30,512





31,169





60,617





58,730

Personnel costs

20,641





16,659





40,412





32,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,637





8,352





17,407





15,139

Depreciation and amortization

6,914





4,447





13,693





8,702

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

30





—





30





—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

150





455





310





455

Total operating expenses

270,975





325,722





591,051





614,658

























Income from operations

7,144





10,056





18,039





20,518

























Other expense:





















Interest income

59





4





98





6

Interest expense

(742)





(749)





(1,563)





(1,358)

Foreign currency transaction gain

4





104





471





375

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(104)





(378)





587





(424)

Other

24





91





29





108

Total other expense

(759)





(928)





(378)





(1,293)

























Income before income taxes

6,385





9,128





17,661





19,225

























Income tax expense

(1,460)





(2,513)





(4,224)





(4,915)

























Net income

4,925





6,615





13,437





14,310

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(89)





(76)





(168)





(162)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,836



$ 6,539



$ 13,269



$ 14,148

























Other comprehensive income:





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

901





117





(2,577)





(922)

Comprehensive income $ 5,826



$ 6,732



$ 10,860



$ 13,388

























Income per share:





















Basic and diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.13



$ 0.27



$ 0.28

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

48,243,204





49,657,547





48,494,260





49,789,304

Diluted

49,427,420





50,775,714





49,865,216





50,946,096



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to

Radiant Logistics, Inc.,

Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, ransomware related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2022



2021









(as restated)

Revenues $ 330,971



$ 299,398

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below)

(254,491)





(234,680)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,756)





(2,998)

GAAP gross profit $ 74,724



$ 61,720

Depreciation and amortization

1,756





2,998

Adjusted gross profit $ 76,480



$ 64,718













GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

22.6 %



20.6 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

23.1 %



21.6 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2022



2021



2022



2021









(as restated)









(as restated)

Revenues $ 278,119



$ 335,778



$ 609,090



$ 635,176

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below)

(204,091)





(264,640)





(458,582)





(499,320)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,585)





(3,332)





(5,341)





(6,331)

GAAP gross profit $ 70,443



$ 67,806



$ 145,167



$ 129,525

Depreciation and amortization

3,585





3,332





5,341





6,331

Adjusted gross profit $ 74,028



$ 71,138



$ 150,508



$ 135,856

























GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

25.3 %



20.2 %



23.8 %



20.4 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

26.6 %



21.2 %



24.7 %



21.4 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2022



2021









(as restated)

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 8,433



$ 7,609

Income tax expense

2,764





2,402

Depreciation and amortization

6,778





4,252

Net interest expense

781





606













EBITDA

18,756





14,869













Share-based compensation

609





350

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

160





—

Acquisition related costs

27





99

Litigation costs

120





154

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(690)





46

Foreign currency transaction gain

(467)





(271)













Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,515



$ 15,247

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted Gross Profit)

24.2 %



23.6 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2022



2021



2022



2021









(as restated)









(as restated)

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,836



$ 6,539



$ 13,269



$ 14,148

Income tax expense

1,460





2,513





4,224





4,915

Depreciation and amortization (1)

7,142





4,447





13,921





8,702

Net interest expense

683





745





1,465





1,352

























EBITDA

14,121





14,244





32,879





29,117

























Share-based compensation

679





422





1,288





772

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

150





455





310





455

Acquisition related costs

22





396





49





496

Ransomware incident related costs, net

—





751





—





751

Litigation costs

247





167





366





321

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

30





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

104





378





(587)





424

Foreign currency transaction gain

(4)





(104)





(471)





(375)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,349



$ 16,709



$ 33,864



$ 31,961

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted Gross Profit)

20.7 %



23.5 %



22.5 %



23.5 %



(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2022



2021









(as restated)

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 8,433



$ 7,609

Adjustments to net income:









Income tax expense

2,764





2,402

Depreciation and amortization

6,778





4,252

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

160





—

Acquisition related costs

27





99

Litigation costs

120





154

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(690)





46

Amortization of debt issuance costs

110





127













Adjusted net income before income taxes

17,702





14,689













Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(4,337)





(3,599)













Adjusted net income $ 13,365



$ 11,090













Adjusted net income per common share:









Basic and diluted $ 0.27



$ 0.22













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

48,745,317





49,921,061

Diluted

50,303,012





51,116,478



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2022



2021



2022



2021









(as restated)









(as restated)

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,836



$ 6,539



$ 13,269



$ 14,148

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

1,460





2,513





4,224





4,915

Depreciation and amortization

6,914





4,447





13,693





8,702

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

150





455





310





455

Acquisition related costs

22





396





49





496

Ransomware incident related costs, net

—





751





—





751

Litigation costs

247





167





366





321

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

30





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

104





378





(587)





424

Amortization of debt issuance costs

140





126





250





253

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

13,903





15,772





31,604





30,465

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(3,406)





(3,864)





(7,743)





(7,464)

























Adjusted net income $ 10,497



$ 11,908



$ 23,861



$ 23,001

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.22



$ 0.24



$ 0.50



$ 0.46

Diluted $ 0.21



$ 0.23



$ 0.48



$ 0.45

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

48,243,204





49,657,547





48,494,260





49,789,304

Diluted

49,427,420





50,775,714





49,865,216





50,946,096



(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA:

Three months

ended

December 31,

2022



Three months

ended

September 30,

2022



Three months

ended

June 30,

2022



Three months

ended

March 31,

2022

(as restated)



Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2022

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$ 4,836



$ 8,433



$ 16,750



$ 13,567



$ 43,586

Income tax expense



1,460





2,764





3,502





4,276





12,002

Depreciation and amortization (1)



7,142





6,778





5,330





4,684





23,934

Net interest expense



683





781





843





997





3,304

































EBITDA



14,121





18,756





26,425





23,524





82,826

































Share-based compensation



679





609





487





539





2,314

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



150





160





160





152





622

Acquisition related costs



22





27





94





6





149

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(347)





279





(68)

Litigation costs



247





120





84





163





614

Transition, lease termination, and other costs



30





—





—





—





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



104





(690)





(278)





(1,985)





(2,849)

Foreign exchange gain



(4)





(467)





(239)





(105)





(815)

































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,349



$ 18,515



$ 26,386



$ 22,573



$ 82,823





(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

