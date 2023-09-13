RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Company successfully navigates the slower freight environment.

Generated a record $97.9 million in cash from operations for FYE June 30, 2023;

Debt free and well positioned for future growth.

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights – Year Ended June 30, 2023

Revenues decreased to $1,085.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $373.9 million or 25.6%, compared to revenues of $1,459 .4 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 25.6%, compared to revenues of .4 million for the comparable prior year period. Gross profit decreased to $270.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $22.6 million or 7.7%, compared to gross profit of $293.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 7.7%, compared to gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $283.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $22.5 million or 7.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $306.3 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 7.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. decreased to $20.6 million , or $0.43 per basic and $0.42 per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $23.9 million or 53.7%, compared to $44.5 million , or $0.90 per basic and $0.88 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 53.7%, compared to , or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $39.3 million , or $0.82 per basic and $0.79 per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $18.9 million or 32.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $58.2 million , or $1.18 per basic and $1.15 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 32.5%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $55.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down $25.3 million or 31.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, down or 31.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 19.6% or 680 basis points, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.4% for the comparable prior year period.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 1,784,249 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $6.20 per share for an aggregate cost of $11.1 million during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 47,294,529 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"Our results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023 continue to reflect the macro-economic effects of the difficult freight markets on the entire industry as well as our operations," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "The confluence of shippers continuing to manage through elevated inventories, reduced imports and slowing economic growth, has had a cascading effect across virtually every mode of transportation. As in the prior quarter, these market conditions have negatively impacted not only our current results, but also the year-over-year comparison to our record results for prior year period. With that said, we believe we are at or near the bottom of this cycle and would expect markets to begin to find their way to more sustainable and normalized levels in coming quarters."

Mr. Crain continued, "Notwithstanding the tough year over year comparisons, we are very proud to report that we generated a record $97.9 million in cash from operations for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. During this same period, we have remained relatively quiet on the acquisition front and have instead focused our attention on paying down debt and deploying just over $11.1 million to repurchase our stock. Through this disciplined approach to capital allocation, I am happy to report that we are in the strongest financial position in the Company's history and, as of June 30, 2023, we have approximately $32.5 million of cash on hand and nothing drawn on our $200.0 million credit facility.

Having fortified our balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through these slower freight markets as we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. At the same time, we believe our patience and discipline may be rewarded as market conditions become more conducive to our acquisition strategy and we have ample "dry powder" to become more active on the acquisition front should the opportunity present itself. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on delivering profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives and thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck–in acquisitions, and stock buy–backs. Through this approach we will continue to scale our business, leveraging our best–in–class technology and extensive global network, which we believe, over time, will continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 – Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.1 million on $232.2 million of revenues, or $0.07 per basic and $0.06 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $16.7 million on $382.9 million of revenues, or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.39 per basic and $0.38 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.2 million, compared to $26.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Year Ended June 30, 2023 – Financial Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $20.6 million on $1,085.5 million of revenues, or $0.43 per basic and $0.42 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $44.5 million on $1,459.4 million of revenues, or $0.90 per basic and $0.88 per fully diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $39.3 million, or $0.82 per basic and $0.79 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $58.2 million, or $1.18 per basic and $1.15 per fully diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $55.6 million, compared to $80.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets









June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023



2022

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,456



$ 24,442

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,776 and $2,983, respectively



126,725





225,259

Contract assets



6,180





22,387

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,211





17,256

Total current assets



180,572





289,344















Property, technology, and equipment, net



25,389





24,823















Goodwill



89,203





88,199

Intangible assets, net



36,641





48,545

Operating lease right-of-use assets



56,773





41,111

Deposits and other assets



5,163





5,329

Total other long-term assets



187,780





183,184

Total assets

$ 393,741



$ 497,351















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 84,561



$ 137,853

Operating partner commissions payable



18,360





18,731

Accrued expenses



8,739





11,349

Income tax payable



369





4,035

Current portion of notes payable



4,107





4,575

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



11,273





7,641

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



620





577

Current portion of contingent consideration



3,886





2,600

Other current liabilities



258





303

Total current liabilities



132,173





187,664















Notes payable, net of current portion



—





66,719

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



52,120





37,776

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,121





1,223

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



287





2,930

Deferred tax liabilities



2,944





6,482

Total long-term liabilities



56,472





115,130

Total liabilities



188,645





302,794















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,603,386 and 51,265,543

shares issued, and 47,294,529 and 48,740,935 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



108,516





106,146

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,308,857 and 2,524,608 shares, respectively



(27,067)





(16,004)

Retained earnings



125,593





104,998

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,205)





(796)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



204,870





194,377

Non-controlling interest



226





180

Total equity



205,096





194,557

Total liabilities and equity

$ 393,741



$ 497,351



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023



2022



2023



2022





(unaudited)













Revenues

$ 232,225



$ 382,931



$ 1,085,486



$ 1,459,419



























Operating expenses:























Cost of transportation and other services



165,910





295,965





801,646





1,153,134

Operating partner commissions



28,489





32,221





115,605





121,937

Personnel costs



19,283





20,078





79,512





72,242

Selling, general and administrative expenses



10,519





8,548





38,518





34,000

Depreciation and amortization



4,458





5,330





22,700





18,716

Transition, lease termination, and other costs



—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(259)





160





(646)





767

Total operating expenses



228,400





362,302





1,057,365





1,400,796



























Income from operations



3,825





20,629





28,121





58,623



























Other income (expense):























Interest income



1,070





13





1,384





23

Interest expense



(1,028)





(856)





(3,273)





(3,214)

Foreign currency transaction gain



(47)





239





755





718

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



151





278





383





1,840

Other



24





54





176





193

Total other expense



170





(272)





(575)





(440)



























Income before income taxes



3,995





20,357





27,546





58,183



























Income tax expense



(735)





(3,501)





(6,305)





(12,692)



























Net income



3,260





16,856





21,241





45,491

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(117)





(108)





(646)





(1,027)



























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$ 3,143



$ 16,748



$ 20,595



$ 44,464



























Other comprehensive income:























Foreign currency translation loss



1,046





(1,494)





(1,409)





(1,937)

Comprehensive income

$ 4,306



$ 15,362



$ 19,832



$ 43,554



























Income per share:























Basic

$ 0.07



$ 0.34



$ 0.43



$ 0.90

Diluted

$ 0.06



$ 0.33



$ 0.42



$ 0.88



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



47,578,272





49,254,297





48,188,663





49,570,594

Diluted



49,163,103





50,415,639





49,551,388





50,736,582



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, ransomware related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, ransomware incident related costs, changes in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, restatement costs, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit

2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues

$ 232,225



$ 382,931



$ 1,085,486



$ 1,459,419

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below)



(165,910)





(295,965)





(801,646)





(1,153,134)

Depreciation and amortization



(3,699)





(3,122)





(12,961)





(12,775)

GAAP gross profit

$ 62,616



$ 83,844



$ 270,879



$ 293,510

Depreciation and amortization



3,699





3,122





12,961





12,775

Adjusted gross profit

$ 66,315



$ 86,966



$ 283,840



$ 306,285



























GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)



27.0 %



21.9 %



25.0 %



20.1 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)



28.6 %



22.7 %



26.1 %



21.0 %

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$ 3,143



$ 16,748



$ 20,595



$ 44,464

Income tax expense



735





3,501





6,305





12,692

Depreciation and amortization (1)



4,574





5,330





23,157





18,716

Net interest expense



(42)





843





1,889





3,191



























EBITDA



8,410





26,422





51,946





79,063



























Share-based compensation



672





487





2,503





1,798

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(259)





160





(646)





767

Acquisition related costs



38





94





185





596

Ransomware incident related costs, net



(6)





(347)





6





684

Litigation costs



457





84





1,208





568

Transition, lease termination, and other costs



—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



(152)





(278)





(383)





(1,840)

Restatement costs



—





—





1,544





—

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



47





(239)





(755)





(718)



























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,207



$ 26,383



$ 55,638



$ 80,918

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit)



13.9 %



30.3 %



19.6 %



26.4 %





(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$ 3,143



$ 16,748



$ 20,595



$ 44,464

Adjustments to net income:























Income tax expense



735





3,501





6,305





12,692

Depreciation and amortization



4,458





5,330





22,700





18,716

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(259)





160





(646)





767

Acquisition related costs



38





94





185





596

Ransomware incident related costs, net



(6)





(347)





6





684

Litigation costs



457





84





1,208





568

Transition, lease termination, and other costs



—





—





30





—

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



(152)





(278)





(383)





(1,840)

Restatement costs



—





—





1,544





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs



137





123





510





500



























Adjusted net income before income taxes



8,551





25,415





52,054





77,147



























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%



(2,095)





(6,227)





(12,753)





(18,901)



























Adjusted net income

$ 6,456



$ 19,188



$ 39,301



$ 58,246



























Adjusted net income per common share:























Basic

$ 0.14



$ 0.39



$ 0.82



$ 1.18

Diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.38



$ 0.79



$ 1.15



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



47,578,272





49,254,297





48,188,663





49,570,594

Diluted



49,163,103





50,415,639





49,551,388





50,736,582



(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA: Three months

ended

June 30,

2023



Three months

ended

March 31,

2023



Three months

ended

December 31,

2022



Three months

ended

September 30,

2022



Twelve months

ended

June 30,

2023

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 3,143



$ 4,183



$ 4,836



$ 8,433



$ 20,595

Income tax expense

735





1,346





1,460





2,764





6,305

Depreciation and amortization (1)

4,574





4,663





7,142





6,778





23,157

Net interest expense

(42)





467





683





781





1,889































EBITDA

8,410





10,659





14,121





18,756





51,946































Share-based compensation

672





543





679





609





2,503

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(259)





(697)





150





160





(646)

Acquisition related costs

38





98





22





27





185

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

(6)





12





—





—





6

Litigation costs

457





384





247





120





1,208

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





30





—





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(152)





355





104





(690)





(383)

Restatement costs

—





537





853





154





1,544

Foreign exchange gain

47





(331)





(4)





(467)





(755)































Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,207



$ 11,560



$ 16,202



$ 18,669



$ 55,638







(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.





