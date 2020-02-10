Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019.

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Highlights (Quarter Ended December 31, 2019)

Revenues reported at $201.9 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 , compared to record revenues of $260.9 million for the comparable prior year period, which included approximately $29.9 million in non-recurring project revenues related to disaster relief efforts. Excluding this non-recurring project work in the year ago period, revenues would have been down $29.0 million or 12.6%. On a sequential basis, revenues of $201.9 million were up $1.4 million or 0.7%.

Acquisition Update

Earlier today, the Company announced that it had purchased the assets and operations of two of its Adcom agency locations acquiring Alexandria, Virginia based Friedway Enterprises, Inc. ("Friedway") and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based CIC2, Inc. ("CIC2") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Radiant Global Logistics, Inc. Friedway and CIC2 are expected to transition to the Radiant brand and will continue to provide a full range of domestic and international services from the mid-Atlantic region.

Stock Buy-back

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company spent $1.0 million repurchasing 189,558 shares of its common stock at an average price of $5.28 per share. On February 4, 2020, the Company announced the renewal of its stock buy-back program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2021. As of February 3, 2020, the Company had 49,676,263 shares outstanding.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019 in what was generally recognized as a tough economic environment," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO. "We posted Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million on revenues of $201.9 million, and net revenues of $56.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. As we had anticipated, our results were relatively flat on a sequential basis as we did not see the traditional peak season trade flows that we would generally expect for the calendar fourth quarter of the year. On a sequential quarterly comparison, revenues of $201.9 million were up $1.4 million or 0.7%; net revenues of $56.0 million were up $0.5 million or 0.9%; and adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million was down $0.3 million or 3.2%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

A number of factors contributed to difficult comparisons to our record results in the year ago period, including (1) the non-recurring disaster relief project work reported in the year ago period, (2) our decision to exit certain lower margin business earlier in calendar 2019, and (3) general market softness associated with slower global trade and margin pressures on our brokerage operations associated with excess truck capacity that exists in the marketplace. Notwithstanding these market headwinds, we saw our net revenue margins improve 320 basis points over the comparable prior year period, which helped us to deliver the $9.4 million in adjusted EBITDA and over $6.2 million in cash from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019."

Crain continued: "In addition, this last quarter we also took the opportunity to begin buying in our stock, and for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we spent $1.0 million repurchasing 189,558 shares of our common stock at an average price of $5.28 per share. As we have previously discussed, we believe the current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's long-term growth prospects and in that regard recently announced the renewal of our stock buy-back program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5,000,000 shares of our common stock through December 31, 2021.

We also made some very recent progress on the acquisition front and earlier today announced the purchase of two of our Adcom agency locations acquiring Alexandria, Virginia based Friedway Enterprises, Inc. and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based CIC2, Inc., both owned by our long-term operating partner Bonnie Knoedler. Supporting our operating partners in the transition to a company owned model remains a significant opportunity inherent in the Radiant Network.

Looking forward, we remain committed to our long-standing strategy to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition growth initiatives. We will continue to make investments in our technology platform and incremental sales resources to drive organic growth. At the same time, we continue to enjoy low leverage on our balance sheet, strong free cashflow and continue our disciplined search for additional acquisition opportunities, which we believe, over time, will deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, our operating partners and the end customers that we serve. As we continue along this path, our stock buy-back program will remain an integral part of how we think about capital allocation, acquisition multiples and the use of our free cashflow."

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 – Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.6 million on $201.9 million of revenues, or $0.05 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.8 million on $260.9 million of revenues, or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.2 million, or $0.16 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million, compared to $12.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 – Financial Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reporting net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.8 million on $402.5 million of revenues, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2018, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.3 million on $479.8 million of revenues, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2018, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.5 million or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, compared to $21.3 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME: Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN US (844) 407-9500; Intl. (862) 298-0850



REPLAY February 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern to February 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 57941)

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/32954 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to: trends in the domestic and global economy; our ability to attract new and retain existing agency relationships; acquisitions and integration of acquired entities; availability of capital to support our acquisition strategy; our ability to maintain and improve back office infrastructure and transportation and accounting information systems in a manner sufficient to service our revenues and network of operating locations; the ability of our recently acquired agency operations to maintain and grow their revenues and operating margins in a manner consistent with recent operating results and trends; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our third-party transportation providers, suppliers and customers; outcomes of legal proceedings; competition; management of growth; potential fluctuations in operating results; and government regulation. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included Radiant Logistics, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,



June 30,





2019



2019

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,551



$ 5,420

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,547 and $1,887, respectively



95,419





93,123

Contract assets



20,310





17,777

Income tax receivable



1,699





506

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,798





8,066

Total current assets



134,777





124,892



















Property, technology, and equipment, net



20,007





20,127



















Goodwill



65,389





65,389

Intangible assets, net



50,514





55,742

Operating lease right-of-use assets



13,943





—

Deposits and other assets



2,519





1,560

Total other long-term assets



132,365





122,691

Total assets

$ 287,149



$ 267,710



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 72,089



$ 74,097

Operating partner commissions payable



13,918





12,891

Accrued expenses



6,378





6,224

Current portion of notes payable



3,842





3,687

Current portion of operating lease liability



6,728





—

Current portion of finance lease liability



680





683

Other current liabilities



1,072





840

Total current liabilities



104,707





98,422



















Notes payable, net of current portion



31,800





30,047

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



8,019





—

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



2,811





3,161

Deferred income taxes



7,121





7,838

Deferred rent liability



—





862

Other long-term liabilities



228





100

Total long-term liabilities



49,979





42,008

Total liabilities



154,686





140,430



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,943,470 and 49,678,262 shares issued, and 49,662,114 and 49,586,464 shares outstanding, respectively



31





31

Additional paid-in capital



100,662





100,186

Treasury stock, at cost, 281,356 and 91,798 shares, respectively



(1,253)





(253)

Retained earnings



32,705





26,883

Accumulated other comprehensive income



153





187

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



132,298





127,034

Non-controlling interest



165





246

Total equity



132,463





127,280

Total liabilities and equity

$ 287,149



$ 267,710



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2019





2018



2019



2018

Revenues $ 201,927



$ 260,938



$ 402,470



$ 479,821

































Operating expenses:





























Cost of transportation and other services

145,969





196,977





290,979





360,992

Operating partner commissions

25,370





28,355





49,548





53,183

Personnel costs

15,227





15,906





30,074





30,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,680





7,522





14,343





14,646

Depreciation and amortization

4,095





3,815





8,132





7,448

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

337





(11)





328





(11)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

33





(476)





48





(571)

Total operating expenses

197,711





252,088





393,452





466,138

































Income from operations

4,216





8,850





9,018





13,683

































Other income (expense):





























Interest income

18





13





33





24

Interest expense

(612)





(873)





(1,319)





(1,661)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(25)





159





(48)





193

Other

44





59





75





209

Total other expense

(575)





(642)





(1,259)





(1,235)

































Income before income taxes

3,641





8,208





7,759





12,448

































Income tax expense

(961)





(1,874)





(1,748)





(2,851)

































Net income

2,680





6,334





6,011





9,597

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(93)





(464)





(189)





(644)

































Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

2,587





5,870





5,822





8,953

Less: preferred stock dividends

—





(445)





—





(956)

Less: issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





(1,659)





—





(1,659)

































Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,587



$ 3,766



$ 5,822



$ 6,338

































Other comprehensive income:





























Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(148)





798





(34)





493

Comprehensive income $ 2,532



$ 7,132



$ 5,977



$ 10,090

































Income per share attributable to common stockholders:





























Basic $ 0.05



$ 0.08



$ 0.12



$ 0.13

Diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.07



$ 0.11



$ 0.12

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic

49,760,844





49,461,982





49,711,692





49,449,956

Diluted

51,395,063





51,064,163





51,411,538





50,884,799



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stock, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes before preferred dividend requirement to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, and issuance costs for preferred stock redemption.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of preferred stock dividends, redemption of preferred stock, interest and taxes, and excludes the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure) 2019



2018



2019



2018

Total revenues $ 201,927



$ 260,938



$ 402,470



$ 479,821

Cost of transportation and other services

145,969





196,977





290,979





360,992

































Net revenues $ 55,958



$ 63,961



$ 111,491



$ 118,829

Net revenues margin

27.7 %



24.5 %



27.7 %



24.8 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,587



$ 3,766



$ 5,822



$ 6,338

Preferred stock dividends

—





445





—





956

Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





1,659





—





1,659

































GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

2,587





5,870





5,822





8,953

Income tax expense

961





1,874





1,748





2,851

Depreciation and amortization

4,095





3,815





8,132





7,448

Net interest expense

594





860





1,286





1,637

































EBITDA

8,237





12,419





16,988





20,889

































Share-based compensation

467





464





897





795

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

33





(476)





48





(571)

Acquisition related costs

27





14





312





18

Litigation costs

248





248





432





385

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

337





(11)





328





(11)

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

25





(159)





48





(193)

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,374



$ 12,499



$ 19,053



$ 21,312

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)

16.8 %



19.5 %



17.1 %



17.9 %

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

attributable to common stockholders: 2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,587



$ 3,766



$ 5,822



$ 6,338

Adjustments to net income:





























Income tax expense

961





1,874





1,748





2,851

Depreciation and amortization

4,095





3,815





8,132





7,448

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

33





(476)





48





(571)

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

337





(11)





328





(11)

Acquisition related costs

27





14





312





18

Litigation costs

248





248





432





385

Amortization of debt issuance costs

54





56





108





115

Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





1,659





—





1,659

































Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes

8,342





10,945





16,930





18,232

































Provision for income taxes at 24.5% before preferred dividend requirement

(2,044)





(2,791)





(4,148)





(4,701)

































Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,298



$ 8,154



$ 12,782



$ 13,531

































Adjusted net income per common share:





























Basic $ 0.13



$ 0.16



$ 0.26



$ 0.27

Diluted $ 0.12



$ 0.16



$ 0.25



$ 0.27

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic

49,760,844





49,461,982





49,711,692





49,449,956

Diluted

51,395,063





51,064,163





51,411,538





50,884,799



SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

