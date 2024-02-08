RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Continues to deliver solid financial results in face of continued market headwinds;

Generated $12.1 million in cash from operations;

Debt free and well positioned for further growth

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenues decreased to $201.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $77.0 million or 27.7%, compared to revenues of $278.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 27.7%, compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Gross profit decreased to $58.8 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $11.8 million or 16.7%, compared to gross profit of $70.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 16.7%, compared to gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $62.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $12.0 million or 16.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $74.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 16.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. decreased to $1.0 million , or $0.02 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $3.8 million or 79.2%, compared to $4.8 million , or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 79.2%, compared to , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $5.5 million , or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $5.6 million or 50.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $11.1 million , or $0.23 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 50.5%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $7.7 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , down $8.5 million or 52.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the second fiscal quarter ended , down or 52.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 12.4% or 950 basis points, for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 , compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company acquired the operations of Daleray Corporation ("Daleray"), a Fort Lauderdale, Florida based, privately held company that has operated under the Company's Distribution By Air brand since 2014. Daleray is well recognized for its expertise and in-depth knowledge and support of the cruise industry and will transition to operate under the Radiant Global Logistics brand over the balance of 2023 and will anchor the Company's cruise logistics service offerings in south Florida. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

On February 7, 2024, the Company announced that it acquired Select Logistics, Inc. and Select Cartage, Inc. (collectively "Select"), both Doral, Florida based, privately held companies that have operated as part of the Company's Adcom Worldwide brand since 2007. Select is also well recognized for its expertise and in-depth knowledge and support of the cruise industry and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand and combine with the operations of Daleray to solidify the Company's cruise logistics service offerings in south Florida. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 532,401 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.79 per share for an aggregate cost of $3.1 million during the six months ended December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 46,921,448 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"Our results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 continue to reflect the difficult freight markets being experienced by the entire industry as well as our operations," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "This extended period of weak freight demand combined with excess capacity continues to negatively impact not only our current results, but also the year-over-year comparison to our record results for prior year period. With that said, we remain optimistic that we are at or near the bottom of this cycle and would expect markets to begin to find their way to more sustainable and normalized levels towards the back half of calendar 2024."

Mr. Crain continued, "Notwithstanding the tough year over year comparisons, we continue to deliver meaningfully positive results and have generated $16.9 million in adjusted EBITDA and $12.1 million in cash from operations for the six months ended December 31, 2023. In addition, we continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet finishing the quarter with approximately $32.9 million of cash on hand and nothing drawn on our $200.0 million credit facility.

As previously discussed, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through these slower freight markets as we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives and thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs. Through this approach we believe, over time, will continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve. In this regard, we are very excited about our recent agent station conversions with the acquisition of Daleray and the Select businesses, which will combine to solidify our offering in support of the cruise line industry in South Florida. We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition and the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network. We believe these two transactions are representative of a broader pipeline of opportunities inherent in our agent-based network and we look forward to supporting other strategic operating partners when they are ready to begin their transition from an agency to a company-owned location."

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 – Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $1.0 million on $201.1 million of revenues, or $0.02 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.8 million on $278.1 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $5.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $11.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.7 million, compared to $16.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 – Financial Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.6 million on $411.9 million of revenues, or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.3 million on $609.1 million of revenues, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $12.0 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $24.6 million, or $0.51 per basic and $0.49 per fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $16.9 million, compared to $34.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 or any other health pandemic or environment event on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel; labor and other components of our operations; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the ransomware incident that we reported in December of 2021 or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents, like the ransomware incident; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our longer-term relationship with our senior lenders as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal year 2024 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic or other unexpected health pandemics, may amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









December 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023



2023





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,883



$ 32,456

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,597 and $2,776, respectively



106,297





126,725

Contract assets



7,227





6,180

Income tax receivable



2,139





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,799





15,211

Total current assets



161,345





180,572















Property, technology, and equipment, net



26,327





25,389















Goodwill



89,251





89,203

Intangible assets, net



31,746





36,641

Operating lease right-of-use assets



50,042





56,773

Deposits and other assets



4,333





5,163

Total other long-term assets



175,372





187,780

Total assets

$ 363,044



$ 393,741















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 71,213



$ 84,561

Operating partner commissions payable



14,476





18,360

Accrued expenses



8,625





8,739

Income tax payable



—





369

Current portion of notes payable



1,826





4,107

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



10,535





11,273

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



583





620

Current portion of contingent consideration



—





3,886

Other current liabilities



300





258

Total current liabilities



107,558





132,173















Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



46,119





52,120

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



704





1,121

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



90





287

Deferred tax liabilities



1,456





2,944

Total long-term liabilities



48,369





56,472

Total liabilities



155,927





188,645















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,762,706 and 51,603,386

shares issued, and 46,921,448 and 47,294,529 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



109,728





108,516

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,841,258 and 4,308,857 shares, respectively



(30,148)





(27,067)

Retained earnings



129,200





125,593

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,936)





(2,205)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



206,877





204,870

Non-controlling interest



240





226

Total equity



207,117





205,096

Total liabilities and equity

$ 363,044



$ 393,741



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues $ 201,082



$ 278,119



$ 411,880



$ 609,090

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

139,085





204,091





289,057





458,582

Operating partner commissions

25,818





30,512





49,601





60,617

Personnel costs

19,760





20,641





39,387





40,412

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,595





8,667





20,069





17,437

Depreciation and amortization

4,364





6,914





8,890





13,693

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(204)





150





(450)





310

Total operating expenses

199,418





270,975





406,554





591,051

























Income from operations

1,664





7,144





5,326





18,039

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

621





59





1,207





98

Interest expense

(291)





(742)





(593)





(1,563)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(79)





4





15





471

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(531)





(104)





(733)





587

Other

135





24





162





29

Total other income (expense)

(145)





(759)





58





(378)

























Income before income taxes

1,519





6,385





5,384





17,661

























Income tax expense

(404)





(1,460)





(1,418)





(4,224)

























Net income

1,115





4,925





3,966





13,437

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(130)





(89)





(359)





(168)

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 985



$ 4,836



$ 3,607



$ 13,269

























Other comprehensive income:





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

1,397





901





269





(2,577)

Comprehensive income $ 2,512



$ 5,826



$ 4,235



$ 10,860

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.02



$ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.27

Diluted $ 0.02



$ 0.10



$ 0.07



$ 0.27

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,990,818





48,243,204





47,144,388





48,494,260

Diluted

48,907,452





49,427,420





48,991,819





49,865,216



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, ransomware related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, ransomware incident related costs, changes in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, restatement costs, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues $ 201,082



$ 278,119



$ 411,880



$ 609,090

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization, shown separately below)

(139,085)





(204,091)





(289,057)





(458,582)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,205)





(3,469)





(6,538)





(6,816)

GAAP gross profit $ 58,792



$ 70,559



$ 116,285



$ 143,692

Depreciation and amortization

3,205





3,469





6,538





6,816

Adjusted gross profit $ 61,997



$ 74,028



$ 122,823



$ 150,508

























GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

29.2 %



25.4 %



28.2 %



23.6 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

30.8 %



26.6 %



29.8 %



24.7 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 985



$ 4,836



$ 3,607



$ 13,269

Income tax expense

404





1,460





1,418





4,224

Depreciation and amortization (1)

4,479





7,142





9,118





13,921

Net interest expense

(330)





683





(614)





1,465

























EBITDA

5,538





14,121





13,529





32,879

























Share-based compensation

695





679





1,575





1,288

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(204)





150





(450)





310

Acquisition related costs

252





22





321





49

Litigation costs

741





247





1,105





366

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

76





30





76





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

531





104





733





(587)

Restatement costs

—





854





—





1,007

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

79





(4)





(16)





(471)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,708



$ 16,203



$ 16,873



$ 34,871

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit)

12.4 %



21.9 %



13.7 %



23.2 %

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 985



$ 4,836



$ 3,607



$ 13,269

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

404





1,460





1,418





4,224

Depreciation and amortization

4,364





6,914





8,890





13,693

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(204)





150





(450)





310

Acquisition related costs

252





22





321





49

Litigation costs

741





247





1,105





366

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

76





30





76





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

531





104





733





(587)

Restatement costs

—





854





—





1,007

Amortization of debt issuance costs

130





140





255





250

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

7,279





14,757





15,955





32,611

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(1,783)





(3,615)





(3,909)





(7,990)

























Adjusted net income $ 5,496



$ 11,142



$ 12,046



$ 24,621

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.12



$ 0.23



$ 0.26



$ 0.51

Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.23



$ 0.25



$ 0.49

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,990,818





48,243,204





47,144,388





48,494,260

Diluted

48,907,452





49,427,420





48,991,819





49,865,216



SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.