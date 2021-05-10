Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Reports record results for the March quarter across several key financial metrics;

Diversity of service offerings and low debt levels position the Company for continued success in scaling its non-asset based business model

Radiant Logistics, Inc.

May 10, 2021, 16:05 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

  • Revenues increased to a record $236.5 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, up $59.3 million or 33.5%, compared to revenues of $177.2 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $56.8 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, up $9.0 million or 18.8%, compared to net revenues of $47.8 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income increased to a record $5.0 million, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share, up $4.9 million compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $9.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, up $5.1 million or 127.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $12.9 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, up $6.8 million or 111.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record 22.7%, up 1,000 basis points, compared to 12.7% for the comparable prior year period.

CEO Bohn Crain comments on results

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results including new records for the March quarter across a number of our key financial metrics," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We posted record revenues of $236.5 million, up $59.3 million or 33.5%; record net revenues of $56.8 million, up $9.0 million or 18.8%, record net income of $5.0 million, up $4.9 million; record adjusted net income of $9.1 million, up $5.1 million or 127.5%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, up $6.8 million or 111.5%. In addition, we also saw improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margins, which increased to a record 22.7% for the March quarter, up from 12.7% for the comparable prior year period. These results reflect the benefit of our scalable non-asset based business model, diversity of our service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics. In addition, we have been able to deliver these record results while maintaining very low leverage on our balance sheet."

Mr. Crain continued, "We are encouraged by our continued strong financial performance with trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA through March 31, 2021 of $47.8 million. At the same time, we also believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. With the diversity of our customers, the strength of our balance sheet, the scalability of our technology, the commitment of our employees, and the eventual recovery of the business sectors that have been most adversely affected by COVID-19, we remain optimistic about the trajectory of the economy and the opportunities that it will present for Radiant. In the months ahead, we will continue to closely monitor how we and the economy are progressing and look forward to re-engaging in acquisition opportunities and/or our stock buy-back activities as the opportunities present themselves."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income of $5.0 million on $236.5 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $0.1 million on $177.2 million of revenues, or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, compared to $6.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income of $11.9 million on $631.2 million of revenues, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $5.9 million on $579.7 million of revenues, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $24.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and $0.48 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $16.7 million or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share. 

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million, compared to $25.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME:

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN

US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011

REPLAY

May 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 41149)

Webcast Details 

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/41149.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020


(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,215

$

34,841

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,561 and $1,990, respectively

110,991


71,838

Contract assets

26,038


16,312

Income tax receivable




780

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,720


16,817

Total current assets

160,964


140,588







Property, technology, and equipment, net

21,918


18,712







Goodwill

72,298


72,199

Intangible assets, net

43,742


51,192

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,722


12,580

Deposits and other assets

3,710


4,769

Total other long-term assets

145,472


140,740

Total assets

$

328,354

$

300,040







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

84,597

$

65,003

Operating partner commissions payable

12,294


9,131

Accrued expenses

7,705


6,538

Income tax payable

357



Current portion of notes payable

4,316


3,800

Current portion of operating lease liability

6,429


6,121

Current portion of finance lease liability

739


688

Current portion of contingent consideration

2,319


2,127

Other current liabilities

424


308

Total current liabilities

119,180


93,716







Notes payable, net of current portion

24,766


48,091

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

20,080


7,192

Finance lease liability, net of current portion

1,988


2,476

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

4,944


2,813

Deferred income taxes

6,312


7,484

Other long-term liabilities

61


93

Total long-term liabilities

58,151


68,149

Total liabilities

177,331


161,865







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,751,454 and 50,188,486
    shares issued, and 50,118,607 and 49,555,639 shares outstanding, respectively

32


32

Additional paid-in capital

103,671


102,214

Treasury stock, at cost, 632,847 shares

(2,749)


(2,749)

Retained earnings

49,308


37,424

Accumulated other comprehensive income

618


445

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

150,880


137,366

Non-controlling interest

143


809

Total equity

151,023


138,175

Total liabilities and equity

$

328,354

$

300,040

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

236,532

$

177,221

$

631,214

$

579,691












Operating expenses:










Cost of transportation and other services

179,732


129,440


473,148


420,419

Operating partner commissions

23,761


20,352


66,386


69,899

Personnel costs

14,229


14,412


40,741


44,487

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,688


8,027


17,910


22,370

Depreciation and amortization

4,174


4,282


12,418


12,413

Transition, lease termination, and other costs










328

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500


3


4,350


52

Total operating expenses

231,084


176,516


614,953


569,968












Income from operations

5,448


705


16,261


9,723












Other income (expense):










Interest income

3


17


14


50

Interest expense

(611)


(752)


(1,919)


(2,070)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

14


169


(158)


120

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(512)





(642)



Gain on forgiveness of debt

1,414





1,414



Other

281


89


663


164

Total other income (expense)

589


(477)


(628)


(1,736)












Income before income taxes

6,037


228


15,633


7,987












Income tax expense

(976)


(102)


(3,455)


(1,850)












Net income

5,061


126


12,178


6,137

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(77)


(73)


(294)


(262)












Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

4,984

$

53

$

11,884

$

5,875












Other comprehensive income:










Foreign currency translation gain

567


711


173


677

Comprehensive income

$

5,628

$

837

$

12,351

$

6,814












Income per share:










Basic

$

0.10

$



$

0.24

$

0.12

Diluted

$

0.10

$



$

0.23

$

0.11












Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic

50,034,950


49,577,370


49,807,932


49,667,243

Diluted

51,359,441


50,974,994


51,131,806


51,266,348

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income
to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total revenues

$

236,532

$

177,221

$

631,214

$

579,691

Cost of transportation and other services

179,732


129,440


473,148


420,419












Net revenues

$

56,800

$

47,781

$

158,066

$

159,272

Net margin

24.0

%

27.0

%

25.0

%

27.5

%

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

4,984

$

53

$

11,884

$

5,875

Income tax expense

976


102


3,455


1,850

Depreciation and amortization

4,174


4,282


12,418


12,413

Net interest expense

608


735


1,905


2,020












EBITDA

10,742


5,172


29,662


22,158












Share-based compensation

303


409


774


1,306

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500


3


4,350


52

Acquisition related costs




183


35


495

Litigation costs

256


400


433


832

Transition, lease termination, and other costs




59





387

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512





642



Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)





(1,414)



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

(14)


(169)


158


(120)












Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,885

$

6,057

$

34,640

$

25,110

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)

22.7

%

12.7

%

21.9

%

15.8

%

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

4,984

$

53

$

11,884

$

5,875

Adjustments to net income:










Income tax expense

976


102


3,455


1,850

Depreciation and amortization

4,174


4,282


12,418


12,413

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500


3


4,350


52

Acquisition related costs




183


35


495

Litigation costs

256


400


433


832

Transition, lease termination, and other costs




59





387

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512





642



Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)





(1,414)



Amortization of debt issuance costs

129


170


393


278












Adjusted net income before income taxes

12,117


5,252


32,196


22,182












Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,969)


(1,287)


(7,888)


(5,435)












Adjusted net income

$

9,148

$

3,965

$

24,308

$

16,747












Adjusted net income per common share:










Basic

$

0.18

$

0.08

$

0.49

$

0.34

Diluted

$

0.18

$

0.08

$

0.48

$

0.33












Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic

50,034,950


49,577,370


49,807,932


49,667,243

Diluted

51,359,441


50,974,994


51,131,806


51,266,348

(In thousands)
Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA:

Three months
ended
March 31,
2021

Three months
ended
December 31,
2020

Three months
ended
September 30,
2020

Three months
ended
June 30,
2020

Twelve months
ended
March 31,
2021

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

4,984

$

3,812

$

3,088

$

4,665

$

16,549

Income tax expense

976


1,402


1,078


1,307


4,763

Depreciation and amortization

4,174


4,085


4,159


4,157


16,575

Net interest expense

608


725


571


806


2,710















EBITDA

10,742


10,024


8,896


10,935


40,597















Share-based compensation

303


327


144


358


1,132

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500


1,850





1,700


6,050

Acquisition related costs




1


34


82


117

Litigation costs

256


26


151


229


662

Transition, lease termination, and other costs










199


199

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512


109


21


(600)


42

Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)











(1,414)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(14)


193


(21)


245


403















Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,885

$

12,530

$

9,225

$

13,148

$

47,788

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

