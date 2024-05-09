RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Debt free and well positioned for further growth as market conditions improve;

Continued progress in acquisition of strategic operating partners

RENTON, Wash., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Revenues of $184.6 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $59.6 million or 24.4%, compared to revenues of $244.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , down or 24.4%, compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Gross profit of $48.8 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $14.7 million or 23.1%, compared to gross profit of $63.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , down or 23.1%, compared to gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $53.1 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $13.9 million or 20.7%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $67.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , down or 20.7%, compared to adjusted gross profit of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc., a loss of $0.7 million , or $0.02 loss per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $4.9 million or 116.7%, compared to $4.2 million , or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or loss per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended , down or 116.7%, compared to , or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $3.6 million , or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $4.6 million or 56.1%, compared to adjusted net income of $8.2 million , or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended , down or 56.1%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $5.2 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 , down $6.4 million or 55.2%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

On February 7, 2024, the Company announced that it acquired Select Logistics, Inc. and Select Cartage, Inc. (collectively "Select"), both Doral, Florida based, privately held companies that have operated as part of the Company's Adcom Worldwide brand since 2007. Select is also well recognized for its expertise and in-depth knowledge and support of the cruise industry and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand and combine with existing company-owned operations in south Florida to solidify the Company's cruise logistics service offerings. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Effective April 1, 2024, the Company acquired the assets and operations of Viking Worldwide, Inc., a Minnesota based, privately held company with operations in both Minneapolis, Minnesota and Houston, Texas that has operated under the Company's Service by Air brand since 2012. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 532,401 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.79 per share for an aggregate cost of $3.1 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 47,001,597 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"Our results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 continue to reflect the difficult freight markets being experienced by the entire industry as well as our operations," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "This extended period of weak freight demand combined with excess capacity continues to negatively impact not only our current results, but also the year-over-year comparison to our record results for prior year period. With that said, we saw a very difficult January and then steady improvement throughout the quarter and we expect to report sequential quarterly improvement moving forward as markets find their way to more sustainable and normalized levels."

Mr. Crain continued, "Notwithstanding the tough year over year comparisons, we continue to deliver meaningfully positive results and have generated $22.1 million in adjusted EBITDA and $16.0 million in net cash from operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. In addition, we continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet finishing the quarter with approximately $31.2 million of cash on hand and nothing drawn on our $200.0 million credit facility.

As previously discussed, we believe we are well positioned to navigate through these slower freight markets as we find our way back to more normalized market conditions. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives and thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs. Through this approach we believe, over time, will continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders, operating partners, and the end customers that we serve. In this regard, we are very excited about our recent agent station conversions with the acquisition of Daleray (October 2023) and the Select businesses (February 2024), which will combine to solidify our offering in support of the cruise line industry in South Florida along with our most recent acquisition of Minnesota-based Viking Worldwide (April 2024). We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition and the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network. We believe these three transactions are representative of a broader pipeline of opportunities inherent in our agent-based network and we look forward to supporting other strategic operating partners when they are ready to begin their transition from an agency to a company-owned location."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported net loss attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $0.7 million on $184.6 million of revenues, or $0.02 loss per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.2 million on $244.2 million of revenues, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $3.6 million, or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $5.2 million, compared to $11.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $2.9 million on $596.4 million of revenues, or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $17.5 million on $853.3 million of revenues, or $0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $15.6 million, or $0.33 per basic and $0.32 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $32.8 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.66 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $22.1 million, compared to $46.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern DIAL-IN US (844) 602-0380; Intl. (862) 298-0970 (Participant Access Code: Radiant Logistics) REPLAY May 10, 2024 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 23, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 50571)

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/50571

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2024



2023





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,233



$ 32,456

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,565 and $2,776, respectively



105,513





126,725

Contract assets



7,244





6,180

Income tax receivable



4,223





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,540





15,211

Total current assets



159,753





180,572















Property, technology, and equipment, net



26,226





25,389















Goodwill



90,424





89,203

Intangible assets, net



31,618





36,641

Operating lease right-of-use assets



51,961





56,773

Deposits and other assets



3,984





5,163

Total other long-term assets



177,987





187,780

Total assets

$ 363,966



$ 393,741















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 70,266



$ 84,561

Operating partner commissions payable



12,998





18,360

Accrued expenses



7,822





8,739

Income tax payable



—





369

Current portion of notes payable



639





4,107

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



11,129





11,273

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



608





620

Current portion of contingent consideration



150





3,886

Other current liabilities



1,918





258

Total current liabilities



105,530





132,173















Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



47,592





52,120

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



744





1,121

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



1,190





287

Deferred tax liabilities



2,761





2,944

Total long-term liabilities



52,287





56,472

Total liabilities



157,817





188,645















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,842,855 and

51,603,386 shares issued, and 47,001,597 and 47,294,529 shares outstanding,

respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



110,676





108,516

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,841,258 and 4,308,857 shares, respectively



(30,148)





(27,067)

Retained earnings



128,497





125,593

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,087)





(2,205)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



205,971





204,870

Non-controlling interest



178





226

Total equity



206,149





205,096

Total liabilities and equity

$ 363,966



$ 393,741



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues $ 184,559



$ 244,171



$ 596,438



$ 853,261

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

131,438





177,154





420,495





635,736

Operating partner commissions

20,077





26,499





69,678





87,116

Personnel costs

19,416





19,817





58,803





60,229

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,994





10,591





30,063





28,029

Depreciation and amortization

4,540





4,549





13,430





18,242

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—





(697)





(450)





(387)

Total operating expenses

185,465





237,913





592,019





828,965

























Income (loss) from operations

(906)





6,258





4,419





24,296

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

623





216





1,829





315

Interest expense

(250)





(683)





(843)





(2,246)

Foreign currency transaction gain

105





331





121





802

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(170)





(355)





(903)





231

Other

32





123





195





153

Total other income (expense)

340





(368)





399





(745)

























Income (loss) before income taxes

(566)





5,890





4,818





23,551

























Income tax expense

(49)





(1,346)





(1,467)





(5,570)

























Net income (loss)

(615)





4,544





3,351





17,981

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(88)





(361)





(447)





(529)

























Net income (loss) attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ (703)



$ 4,183



$ 2,904



$ 17,452

























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(1,151)





122





(882)





(2,455)

Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,766)



$ 4,666



$ 2,469



$ 15,526

























Income (loss) per share:





















Basic $ (0.02)



$ 0.09



$ 0.06



$ 0.36

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ 0.08



$ 0.06



$ 0.35

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,963,845





48,180,834





47,084,645





48,391,310

Diluted

46,963,845





49,304,991





48,899,138





49,679,999



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, share-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, ransomware related costs, litigation costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on foreign currency transaction.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, ransomware incident related costs, changes in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, restatement costs, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues $ 184,559



$ 244,171



$ 596,438



$ 853,261

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization, shown separately below)

(131,438)





(177,154)





(420,495)





(635,736)

Depreciation and amortization

(4,370)





(3,478)





(10,908)





(10,294)

GAAP gross profit $ 48,751



$ 63,539



$ 165,035



$ 207,231

Depreciation and amortization

4,370





3,478





10,908





10,294

Adjusted gross profit $ 53,121



$ 67,017



$ 175,943



$ 217,525

























GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

26.4 %



26.0 %



27.7 %



24.3 % Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

28.8 %



27.4 %



29.5 %



25.5 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss) attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ (703)



$ 4,183



$ 2,904



$ 17,452

Income tax expense

49





1,346





1,467





5,570

Depreciation and amortization (1)

4,654





4,663





13,773





18,585

Net interest expense (income)

(373)





467





(986)





1,931

























EBITDA

3,627





10,659





17,158





43,538

























Share-based compensation

951





544





2,526





1,832

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—





(697)





(450)





(387)

Acquisition related costs

129





98





450





147

Ransomware incident related costs, net

266





12





266





12

Litigation costs

170





383





1,275





751

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





76





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

170





355





903





(231)

Restatement costs

—





537





—





1,544

Foreign currency transaction gain

(105)





(331)





(121)





(802)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,208



$ 11,560



$ 22,083



$ 46,434

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit)

9.8 %



17.2 %



12.6 %



21.3 %

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss) attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ (703)



$ 4,183



$ 2,904



$ 17,452

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

49





1,346





1,467





5,570

Depreciation and amortization

4,540





4,549





13,430





18,242

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—





(697)





(450)





(387)

Acquisition related costs

129





98





450





147

Ransomware incident related costs, net

266





12





266





12

Litigation costs

170





383





1,275





751

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





76





30

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

170





355





903





(231)

Restatement costs

—





537





—





1,544

Amortization of debt issuance costs

129





123





384





373

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

4,750





10,889





20,705





43,503

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(1,164)





(2,668)





(5,073)





(10,658)

























Adjusted net income $ 3,586



$ 8,221



$ 15,632



$ 32,845

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.08



$ 0.17



$ 0.33



$ 0.68

Diluted $ 0.08



$ 0.17



$ 0.32



$ 0.66

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,963,845





48,180,834





47,084,645





48,391,310

Diluted

46,963,845





49,304,991





48,899,138





49,679,999



SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.