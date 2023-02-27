RADIANT LOGISTICS COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; FILES COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Feb 27, 2023, 16:55 ET

CONFIRMS RECORD RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the filing of the Company's comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, restated audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as restated unaudited consolidated financial statements covering the interim quarterly reporting periods during fiscal 2021 consisting of the quarters ended September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021; and restated unaudited consolidated financial statements covering the quarterly reporting periods during fiscal 2022 consisting of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Restatement Periods").

Financial Highlights – Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022

  • Revenues increased to $1,459.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up $559.6 million or 62.2%, compared to revenues (as restated) of $899.8 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Gross profit increased to $293.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up $84.1 million or 40.2%, compared to Gross profit (as restated) of $209.4 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $306.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up $84.9 million or 38.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit (as restated) of $221.4 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to $44.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, or $0.90 per basic and $0.88 per fully diluted share, up $21.4 million or 92.6% compared to $23.1 million of net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. (as restated), or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $58.2 million, or $1.18 per basic and $1.15 per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up $23.7 million or 68.7%, compared to adjusted net income (as restated) of $34.5 million, or $0.69 per basic and $0.67 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $80.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up $31.9 million or 65.1%, compared to adjusted EBITDA (as restated) of $49.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 26.4% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, up 437 basis points, compared to Adjusted EBITDA margin (as restated) of 22.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Impact of the Restatement

Filing the comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, inclusive of the restated audited and unaudited financial statements covering the Restatement Periods, brings to a close a process started at the end of September 2022, when the Company's Audit and Executive Oversight Committee, after consultation with Moss Adams LLP ("Moss Adams"), its current registered independent public accounting firm, and BDO USA, LLP ("BDO"), its predecessor registered independent public accounting firm, concluded that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the Restatement Periods should be restated to correct historical errors related principally to the timing of recognition of the Company's estimated accrual of in-transit revenues and related costs.

The net effect of the Restatement for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, is reflected in the following tables. Information covering the net effect of the Restatement on each of the interim quarterly reporting periods during fiscal 2021 can be found within the Company's comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021
As Previously Reported

Adjustment

June 30, 2021
As Restated

Contract assets

$

27,753

$

17,287

$

45,040

Total current assets

176,310

17,287

193,597

Total assets

357,241

17,287

374,528

Accounts payable

87,941

15,768

103,709

Operating partner commissions payable

13,779

1,286

15,065

Accrued expenses

6,801

11

6,812

Income tax payable

2,713

55

2,768

Total current liabilities

126,357

17,120

143,477

Total liabilities

195,838

17,120

212,958

Retained earnings

60,367

167

60,534

Total equity

161,403

167

161,570

(In thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2021
As Previously Reported

Adjustment

Year Ended
June 30, 2021
As Restated

Revenues

$

889,124

$

10,688

$

899,812

Cost of transportation and other services

668,299

10,107

678,406

Operating partner commissions

94,040

1,101

95,141

Personnel costs

55,378

(26)

55,352

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24,434

(716)

23,718

Income from operations

25,981

222

26,203

Income tax expense

(5,896)

(55)

(5,951)

Net income

23,462

167

23,629

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

22,943

167

23,110







Income per share:





Basic

$

0.46

$


$

0.46

Diluted

$

0.45

$


$

0.45

While the adjustment changed contract assets, accounts payable, and operating partner commissions payable line items in the consolidated cash flow statement, net working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) increased $0.2 million. The adjustment did not have an impact on total net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities, or net cash provided by (used for) financing activities.

The net effect of the Restatement for the nine-months ended March 31, 2022, is reflected in the following tables. Information covering the net effect of the Restatement on each of the interim quarterly reporting periods during the nine-months ended March 31, 2022, can be found within the Company's comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.














(In thousands)


March 31, 2022
As Previously Reported



Adjustment



March 31, 2022
As Restated

Contract assets


$

59,894



$

13,992



$

73,886

Total current assets



342,536




13,992




356,528

Total assets



554,934




13,992




568,926

Accounts payable



164,932




14,489




179,421

Operating partner commissions payable



16,038




178




16,216

Accrued expenses



11,512




(34)




11,478

Income tax payable



4,271




(157)




4,114

Total current liabilities



212,193




14,476




226,669

Total liabilities



369,749




14,476




384,225

Retained earnings



88,733




(484)




88,249

Total equity



185,185




(484)




184,701




















Nine Months Ended








Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


March 31, 2022
As Previously Reported



Adjustment



March 31, 2022
As Restated

Revenues


$

1,079,783



$

(3,297)



$

1,076,486

Cost of transportation and other services



858,447




(1,278)




857,169

Operating partner commissions



90,825




(1,109)




89,716

Personnel costs



52,211




(46)




52,165

Income from operations



38,853




(861)




37,992

Income tax expense



(9,402)




211




(9,191)

Net Income



29,284




(651)




28,633

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



28,366




(651)




27,715
















Income per share:














Basic


$

0.57



$

(0.02)



$

0.55

Diluted


$

0.56



$

(0.01)



$

0.55

While the adjustment changed contract assets, accounts payable, and operating partner commissions payable line items in the consolidated cash flow statement, net working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) decreased $0.5 million. The adjustment did not have an impact on total net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities, or net cash provided by (used for) financing activities.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Fiscal 2022 Results and Restatement

"We are pleased to have the restatement behind us so that management and the Board can return our attention to continuing to build upon the great platform we have created here at Radiant," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Fiscal 2022 was, all things considered, an extraordinary year of accomplishment. For the 12 month period we posted record revenues of $1,459.4 million, up $559.6 million or 62.2%; record gross profit of $293.5; record adjusted gross profit of $306.3 million, up $84.9 million or 38.3%; record net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $44.5 million, or $0.90 per basic and $0.88 per fully diluted share, up $21.4 million or 92.6%; record adjusted net income of $58.2 million, or $1.18 per basic and $1.15 per fully diluted share, up $23.7 million or 68.7% and record adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million, up $31.9 million or 65.1%. In addition, we also saw improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin, which increased 429 basis points to a record 26.4%, up from 22.1% for the comparable prior year period. Our business remained quite strong across our various service offerings during fiscal 2022 and our efforts to bundle value-added services with our core transportation service offerings continued to deliver great results in both the U.S. and Canada. These record results are a direct reflection of the diversity of our service offerings, and durability of our scalable non-asset based business model and the dedication and hard work of our employees and operating partners who continue to rise to the occasion.

This past year we also took the opportunity to refresh and expand our $150 million senior credit facility with a new $200 million facility. This facility provides us with continued financial flexibility to access capital to support and accelerate our growth strategy, as well as the ability to repurchase the Company's common stock, should we choose. As we have previously discussed, we believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. For the eighteen-months ended December 31, 2022, we purchased approximately $16.3 million of our stock at an average price of $6.64 per share. Moving forward, in addition to continuing our acquisition efforts, we expect to continue to be active in the repurchase of our stock to take advantage of the opportunity being presented to us in the disconnect between the underlying value of our stock and our current stock price."

Mr. Crain continued, "It is fair to say that we have been battle tested over these last few years. Driven first by the pandemic and associated lockdowns of 2020, we were all reminded of the essential role of transportation and logistics in keeping our economy moving. For us, this translated into the opportunity to play an active role in the fight against COVID-19 by, among others: delivering personal protective equipment ("PPE"), food and beverage, consumer goods, technology and other essential products for our customers across North America and around the world. As the economy worked to recover from those initial lockdowns, we were presented with a different set of challenges (and opportunities) as we were able to help our broader customer base bring their supply-chains back online in the face of an extreme shortage of transportation capacity, soaring fuel prices and port congestion. In December of 2021, we experienced a cyber-event that created its own set of challenges and ultimately, we were put through our paces with the now completed rigorous review and restatement process. After all was said and done, as a result of the review and restatement of our results for the year ended June 30, 2021 our previously reported $0.45 per fully diluted share remained unchanged at $0.45 per fully diluted share. Our net working capital at June 30, 2021 increased to $50.1 million, up $0.1 million from the previously reported $50.0 million. Similarly, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, we restated our results to report $0.55 per fully diluted share, down $0.01 compared to our previously reported $0.56 per fully diluted earnings per share. Our net working capital at March 31, 2022 decreased to $129.8 million, down $0.5 million from the previously reported $130.3 million.

We look ahead to fiscal 2023 with optimism in the continued strength of our diversified business model, yet tempered with the uncertainties emanating from, among others, the possible impact of future COVID variants, the current conflict in Ukraine, and the macroeconomic confluence of inflation, broad-based labor shortages, and a possible corresponding reduction in the pricing power of the asset-based carriers. Given these current market dynamics, it is difficult to project what the "new normal" will look like for our customers and in turn our own business. Whatever comes next, we are ready with a durable, diverse service offering and strong balance sheet to support our customers.

Most of all, we wish to thank all of our loyal shareholders for being patient through this arduous and often-trying restatement process.  While the process was a challenge, now that we have it behind us, we look at it as a positive bi-product of our significant growth in the last several years, and a testament to the strong work of our talented accounting and finance teams, and as an ultimate proof of the overall integrity of our financial systems and our need to always strive for continuous improvement in all that we do."

First and Second Fiscal Quarter 2023 Form 10-Qs

As disclosed in its November 9, 2022 and February 9, 2023 announcements, in light of the restatement process the Company was unable to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Q") for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 on a timely basis without unreasonable effort or expense. With the restatement process behind us, the Company will now be working on completing its Form 10-Q for each of these reporting periods and expects to bring these filings current during the month of March at which time it will hold its next earnings call.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible: our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the ransomware incident or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents, like the ransomware incident; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our longer-term relationship with our senior lenders as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal 2023 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of this report. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021





(as restated)

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,442

$

13,696

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,983 and $1,489, respectively

186,492


117,349

Contract assets

61,154


45,040

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,256


17,512

Total current assets

289,344


193,597







Property, technology, and equipment, net

24,823


24,151







Goodwill

88,199


72,582

Intangible assets, net

48,545


41,404

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,111


39,022

Deposits and other assets

4,704


3,124

Long-term restricted cash

625


648

Total other long-term assets

183,184


156,780

Total assets

$

497,351

$

374,528







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

137,853

$

103,709

Operating partner commissions payable

18,731


15,065

Accrued expenses

11,349


6,812

Income tax payable

4,035


2,768

Current portion of notes payable

4,575


4,446

Current portion of operating lease liability

7,641


6,989

Current portion of finance lease liability

577


743

Current portion of contingent consideration

2,600


2,600

Other current liabilities

303


345

Total current liabilities

187,664


143,477







Notes payable, net of current portion

66,719


24,000

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

37,776


34,899

Finance lease liability, net of current portion

1,223


1,809

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

2,930


4,663

Deferred income taxes

6,482


4,021

Other long-term liabilities




89

Total long-term liabilities

115,130


69,481

Total liabilities

302,794


212,958







Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,265,543 and 50,832,205
    shares issued, and 48,740,935 and 49,930,389 shares outstanding, respectively

33


32

Additional paid-in capital

106,146


104,228

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,524,608 and 901,816 shares, respectively

(16,004)


(4,658)

Retained earnings

104,998


60,534

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(796)


1,141

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

194,377


161,277

Non-controlling interest

180


293

Total equity

194,557


161,570

Total liabilities and equity

$

497,351

$

374,528

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


Year Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021




(as restated)

Revenues

$

1,459,419

$

899,812






Operating expenses:




Cost of transportation and other services

1,153,134


678,406

Operating partner commissions

121,937


95,141

Personnel costs

72,242


55,352

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,000


23,718

Depreciation and amortization

18,716


16,642

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

767


4,350

Total operating expenses

1,400,796


873,609






Income from operations

58,623


26,203






Other (expense) income




Interest income

23


18

Interest expense

(3,214)


(2,549)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

718


(189)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

1,840


(594)

Gain on forgiveness of debt




5,987

Other

193


704

Total other (expense) income

(440)


3,377






Income before income taxes

58,183


29,580






Income tax expense

(12,692)


(5,951)






Net income

45,491


23,629

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,027)


(519)






Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

44,464

$

23,110






Other comprehensive (loss) income




Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(1,937)


696

Comprehensive income

$

43,554

$

24,325






Income per share:




Basic

$

0.90

$

0.46

Diluted

$

0.88

$

0.45






Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic

49,570,594


49,890,945

Diluted

50,736,582


51,208,295

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)

As used in this report Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)

Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit

2022

2021




(as restated)

Revenues

$

1,459,419

$

899,812

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of depreciation and
    amortization, shown separately below)

(1,153,134)


(678,406)

Depreciation and amortization

(12,775)


(11,986)

GAAP gross profit

$

293,510

$

209,420

Depreciation and amortization

12,775


11,986

Adjusted gross profit

$

306,285

$

221,406






GAAP gross margin (GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

20.1

%

23.3

%

Adjusted gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenues)

21.0

%

24.6

%

(In thousands)

Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA

2022

2021




(as restated)

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

44,464

$

23,110

Income tax expense

12,692


5,951

Depreciation and amortization

18,716


16,642

Net interest expense

3,191


2,531






EBITDA

79,063


48,234






Share-based compensation

1,798


1,071

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

767


4,350

Acquisition related costs

596


42

Ransomware incident related costs, net

684



Litigation costs

568


535

Gain on litigation settlement, net




(25)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,840)


594

Gain on forgiveness of debt




(5,987)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(718)


189






Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,918

$

49,003

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted Gross Profit)

26.4

%

22.1

%

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

2022

2021




(as restated)

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

44,464

$

23,110

Adjustments to net income:




Income tax expense

12,692


5,951

Depreciation and amortization

18,716


16,642

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

767


4,350

Acquisition related costs

596


42

Ransomware incident related costs, net

684



Litigation costs

568


535

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,840)


594

Gain on forgiveness of debt




(5,987)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

500


522






Adjusted net income before income taxes

77,147


45,759






Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(18,901)


(11,211)






Adjusted net income

$

58,246

$

34,548






Adjusted net income per common share:




Basic

$

1.18

$

0.69

Diluted

$

1.15

$

0.67






Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic

49,570,594


49,890,945

Diluted

50,736,582


51,208,295

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

