RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AN YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Radiant Logistics, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 16:39 ET

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press.  Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern


DIAL-IN:

US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 248203


REPLAY:

September 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern
US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331
Replay ID number: 49022

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/49022.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

