RADIANT NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN LAURENT GROUSSEAU AS ITS NEW CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), today announced the appointment of industry veteran Laurent Grousseau as its Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"). Mr. Grousseau, age 56, brings with him over 30 years of experience in leading technology development, infrastructure and support teams in the transportation and logistics industry. As CTO, Grousseau will lead the company's continued enhancement of its information systems while supporting the ultimate migration of acquired companies and additional strategic operating partners to a common set of back-office and customer-facing applications, including the continued deployment of Navegate, the company's proprietary global trade management and collaboration platform. He will report to Founder and CEO Bohn Crain.

Mr. Grousseau most recently served as Chief Information Officer of Pilot Freight Services, Inc, (acquired by Maersk in 2022), a U.S.-based domestic and international freight forwarder that historically operated using a combination of company owned and agent-based operating partners. Before joining Pilot in 2021, he spent four years as EVP IT and CIO Americas for CEVA Logistics. Before that, he served as VP Global Datacenter & Infrastructure and several other senior roles over an eight-year period at Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

"Laurent has a broad range of technical, interpersonal, and managerial skills from working at various companies within our industry, where he has been instrumental in providing the technology vision, strategy, and leadership to run and scale tech-forward transportation and logistics organizations," said Crain. "We have found a leader who not only understands the complexities of delivering technology to support an acquisitive third-party logistics company such as ourselves, but also shares our commitment to customer success and product innovation as we continue to grow and deliver new tech-enabled solutions to help provide our customers competitive advantage."

"I have been impressed by Radiant's disciplined growth over the years and their commitment to technology as a competitive differentiator," said Grousseau. "I am particularly interested in working with the leadership team to advance the Navegate global trade management and collaboration platform across Radiant's broader forwarding network, as well as exploring how we can deploy emerging technologies that will accelerate our ability to scale and continuously deliver customer value." Mr. Grousseau holds a M.S. in Computer Science Engineering, Industrial Network and Development, ESAIP Engineer School, France and a Bachelor's in Electronic Engineering, IUT Angers, France.

Mr. Grousseau is stepping into the role of CTO in connection with the planned retirement of Mark Rowe, who has led Radiant's technology team since joining the company in 2013.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.