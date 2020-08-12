Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning makes Inc. 5000 for second year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, Austin's leading plumbing and HVAC provider, has ranked No. 2647 on the notable Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row for their continued growth. The ranking showcases significant growth for the company, which came in at No. 4712 on the 2019 list.



In the past year, Radiant has seen more than 50% year-over-year growth and has hired over 34 new employees since March. The announcement comes on the heels of several other awards this year, including Austin Business Journal's list of best workplaces for the third year in a row and the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas.



"Our continued growth is directly related to the quality of our workplace culture and our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our team," said Brad Casebier, co-owner of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "Our employees know that we care about them and that continues to draw the most qualified technicians to us."



Radiant has become an Austin favorite for its customer service and popular TV and radio advertising spots, but its quest for business excellence has drawn national attention from both the industry and prospective employees.