Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning named one of Austin's Top Workplaces

The Austin-American Statesman list was compiled from surveys from 127 area companies. The list was reduced down to 100 employers to be named Top Workplaces. The companies surveyed employ more than 49,000 people in the Austin area. Over 29,000 employees from the companies surveyed completed questionnaires.

"It may not seem normal for a plumbing and A/C company to be one of the best places to work in the entirety of Austin, but being the best place to work in the nation is our number one mission." said Sarah Casebier, co-owner of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "We measure success by our employees' happiness, energy and enthusiasm about their jobs. This makes creating a great customer experience easy."

Employees surveyed by the Statesman were asked to rate their companies on a variety of topics, including leadership, direction, workplace environment and pay and benefits. Energage, a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in employee engagement, handled the survey and selection process.

"We are really proud to receive this recognition. Building an amazing work environment isn't just for huge tech companies," said Brad Casebier, co-owner of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "We believe in cultivating an ecology that allows people to feel safe, appreciated, and gives them the ability to grow. COVID-19 was a big test of our abilities to transition our amazing culture into a virtual world, but the team showed up to the challenge with flexibility and optimism. The amazing individuals that make up Radiant are what makes Radiant one of Austin's very best places to work."

