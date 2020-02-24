Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning urges Austin homeowners to prevent major property damage associated with attic water heaters

"Very few houses in Texas have basements, so putting the water heater in the attic has been standard practice for a long time," said Brad Casebier, president and founder of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "But water heaters have a 100% failure rate – eventually, every single one of them will break down, and that often means leaks."

Even a pinhole leak in an attic water heater, if it's undetected, can cause major structural damage if water seeps into the floor and walls around it. Any items stored near the heater are also at risk of damage. Major leaks can quickly damage floors, insulation and drywall as well as furniture, carpets and rugs, and personal items, leading to a potentially lengthy, costly and inconvenient cleanup process.

"The trend has reversed the last several years as technology for tankless water heaters has improved and people have become more aware of the drawbacks of putting the water heater in the attic," Casebier said. "But it will take decades for new construction to catch up, and in the meantime most people in Austin still have a big, heavy container full of water sitting up there that could spring a leak at any moment."

In addition to leaks, moisture from an attic water heater can contribute to the buildup of mold. Attic water heaters are also often inaccessible, making maintenance and repairs difficult – and more expensive.

Casebier recommends the following options for reducing the risk of unforeseen water heater malfunctions:

Schedule professional maintenance inspections twice a year and monitor regularly for unusual noises or odors and external moisture.

Move any tank water heater from the attic to the garage or another part of the house, if possible. Relocation isn't cheap, but it eliminates the danger a damaged or out-of-date water heater presents when it's sitting at the top of the house.

Invest in a tankless water heater, which can be installed outside and offers increased efficiency and performance. Since tankless water heaters hold a limited supply of water, the potential for damage in the case of a leak is significantly reduced.

