RADiant to Exhibit at the 2019 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xstrahl Medical, global leader in superficial radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions, is featuring its RADiant treatment system at the annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL from October 24th-27th, 2019 at booth #401.

RADiant is a dual modality treatment system offering both superficial radiotherapy and electronic brachytherapy treatment options. Small, compact and typically with limited shielding requirements, if any, RADiant has been specifically designed for use by dermatologists.

"RADiant expands the dermatologists' non-melanoma skin cancer treatment armamentarium with the latest dual modality radiotherapy technology," says Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl. "RADiant offers an extremely effective treatment option for when Moh's is not available, or the patient is unsuitable for surgery. Typically, treatment rooms don't require lead shielding, making it simple to incorporate into a dermatology office."

With the RADiant system, treatment delivery is fast, convenient and pain free. Patient visit time is kept to a minimum, typically 15 minutes including setup and treatment, leaving them free to continue with their normal daily activities. Advanced features such as illuminated halo applicators and an intuitive clinical dashboard provide physicians with meticulous control to deliver superior, surgical quality results.

About Xstrahl

Xstrahl is a medical technology company that designs clinical and research systems to help eradicate cancer. For more than 20 years, Xstrahl has been shaping the development of superficial and orthovoltage therapies for cancer treatment and advancing pre-clinical research. Xstrahl systems are in operation at more than 700 treatment and research facilities worldwide.

