RADiant Treatments Commence at Leading Nevada Dermatology Center

SUWANEE, Ga., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Las Vegas dermatology center has become the first in Nevada to commence advanced skin cancer radiotherapy treatments using the new RADiant treatment system from Xstrahl, global leader in superficial radiotherapy devices to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and dermatological conditions.

Dr. Anita Pomerantz, MD., and her team at Thomas Dermatology, recently completed the treatment of the first patients on the RADiant dual modality radiotherapy system, expanding their non-melanoma skin cancer treatment armamentarium with a non-surgical alternative.

"We are excited to bring the RADiant technology to our patients, as having the option of superficial radiation and electronic brachytherapy in one system is advantageous," says Dr. Pomerantz. "RADiant is an excellent non-surgical alternative to treat their non-melanoma skin cancer."

RADiant is the latest innovative radiotherapy platform from Xstrahl, global leader in superficial therapeutic X-ray systems. The RADiant system is a small and compact unit specifically designed for use by dermatologists. Treatment delivery is fast, convenient and pain free. Patient visit time is kept to a minimum, typically 15 minutes including setup and treatment, leaving them free to continue with their normal daily activities. Advanced features such as illuminated halo applicators and an intuitive clinical interface provide physicians with meticulous control to deliver superior, surgical quality results.

"RADiant expands the dermatologists' non-melanoma skin cancer treatment armamentarium with the latest dual modality radiotherapy technology, offering both superficial radiotherapy and electronic brachytherapy options," says Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl. "Typically, treatment rooms don't require lead shielding making it simple to incorporate into a dermatology office. We are especially pleased this innovative dual modality approach is being introduced during Skin Cancer Awareness Month. RADiant offers an extremely effective treatment option for when Mohs surgery is not available, or the patient is unsuitable for surgery."

Xstrahl is a leading designer and manufacturer of superficial orthovoltage medical X-ray systems used in the treatment of cancers and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in the UK with manufacturing facilities both in the UK and USA, Xstrahl operates globally through its international network of distributors.

