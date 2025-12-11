REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announced that it will merge with its sister company, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas to form a new company.

Radiant Vision Systems and Konica Minolta Sensing Announce Merger

This integration will take place on April 1, 2026, and will combine two leaders in the sensing market to better serve customers. The company, which will be called Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (KMSA), will have its headquarters in Redmond, Washington and its other primary office in Ramsey, New Jersey. In addition, KMSA will have offices in mainland China and Taiwan.

The integration will offer a broader portfolio of solutions and enable customers to obtain them from a single source. It brings together market-leading sensing products from Konica Minolta, Radiant, Instrument Systems, Specim, and Eines, and includes measurement solutions for color & appearance, light & display, surface inspection, hyperspectral imaging, gas monitoring, and paint quality.

Separately, Radiant Korea, Instrument Systems, and Konica Minolta Sensing Korea locations will merge to form a new Konica Minolta Sensing Korea. The new company will continue to sell Radiant imaging photometers & colorimeters.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Konica Minolta Sensing Americas

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas provides advanced optical technology that precisely measures the elements of color and light. Our products have become a staple in research and manufacturing environments, helping organizations to meet product quality and operational goals with less waste, time, and effort. This commitment to creating value for customers is the core principle behind the Konica Minolta brand, and has led us to develop the world's first portable spectrophotometer and the first light meter used on board a spacecraft (Apollo 8). It's also the driving force behind the high level of quality and precision built into each of our products and why we're regarded as the technological leader in color and light measurement solutions today. For more information, visit sensing.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems