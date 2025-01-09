Radiant Waxing® Signs Largest Agreement in Brand History for 15 Units in Utah

Leading Inclusive Waxing Concept Enters Major Expansion Phase with Accomplished Female Entrepreneurs

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Waxing®, a rapidly growing waxing brand providing inclusive, curated hair removal services, has signed its largest development agreement to date, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. This 15-unit deal in Utah has been secured with HenHouse Holdings, a roll-up platform in the beauty and wellness franchising ecosystem co-led by Stef Fisher-Sample and Rilee Buttars, who bring deep franchise expertise and a vision for industry growth.

As founders of HenHouse Holdings, Fisher-Sample and Buttars bring unique perspectives and personal insight. Fisher-Sample, CEO of HenHouse Holdings, leverages over 17 years of experience as a multi-brand franchisee, having owned and operated brands such as Taco Bell and Massage Envy. Buttars, the COO, co-founded a fintech/HR tech startup providing her with a key understanding for operational effectiveness and business strategy. Together, they combine a strong track record as entrepreneurs providing them with the experience and insight to excel as innovative leaders, positioning HenHouse Holdings to achieve success and drive progress within the beauty and wellness franchise ecosystem.

"There are few brands in the wellness industry with the growth potential of Radiant Waxing," said Fisher-Sample. "The brand's strong business model, with innovation at the forefront, paired with its talented executive team, made it clear that this was the right addition to our portfolio. I'm drawn to growing brands like Radiant Waxing with strong unit economics, which presents a unique opportunity to work closely with the leadership team and scale for multi-unit growth. As Utah natives, our personal connection to the state makes it even more exciting to expand the brand's presence in the region."

HenHouse Holdings has purchased five existing Radiant Waxing salons and plans to develop the other ten salons throughout Utah. Both leaders will take hands-on roles in operating the stores, further ensuring success at the unit level. Their vision is to become a multi-brand platform in the beauty and wellness ecosystem by expanding Radiant Waxing's reach, they aim to not only bring top-tier wellness services to the region but also create a lasting impact on the careers and professional goals of their employees.

"This powerhouse female duo is a valuable addition to the Radiant Waxing brand as we continue to expand nationwide," said Erin Iglehart, Director of Franchise Development with WellBiz Brands, Inc. "At this pivotal time for the brand, as we're making strides in the thriving self-care industry, partnering with experienced female business leaders like Stef and Rilee is essential. Their passion for wellness and commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences align perfectly with Radiant Waxing's mission. Their leadership will undoubtedly elevate the brand as we broaden its impact in the self-care space."

The Radiant Waxing brand sets itself apart in the industry with a proven three-step speed-waxing process, exclusively using the all-natural, skincare-forward TRUWAX® soft wax. This process seamlessly combines refined, effective waxing techniques with premium-quality products, ensuring both physical and emotional comfort for guests. By focusing solely on waxing services, Radiant Waxing salons deliver a guest-centric experience that leaves them feeling smooth and confident in just minutes. Moreover, the robust membership model and wax packages provide owners with a steady stream of consistent revenue, solidifying the Radiant Waxing brand's position as an emerging leader in the industry.

Radiant Waxing® and the Radiant Waxing + logo are registered trademarks owned by Radiant Waxing Franchise, LLC, and are a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, which also include the Drybar®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage® and Amazing Lash Studio®brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 900 locations across all of its portfolio brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, Radiant Waxing Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

