RadiantGraph Names Global Health Leader Dr. Geeta Nayyar as Chief Medical Officer; Industry Veteran, Kirk Goodman as SVP of Commercial

The announcement follows RadiantGraph's successful launch and is as a strong signal of the company's momentum in the development of a cutting edge healthcare AI





RadiantGraph serves as an example of how to enable healthcare companies to leverage AI to deliver outcomes by meeting patient needs and driving engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiantGraph , the healthcare personalization platform using machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive consumer engagement for health plans and healthcare service organizations, today announced the appointment of Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA , a globally recognized leader, technologist, and bestselling author, as the company's first Chief Medical Officer, and Kirk Goodman , business development strategist, and Wheel and BCG alum, as Senior Vice President of Commercial. The pair will help accelerate RadiantGraph's mission of setting the standard for consumer engagement in delivering the personalized, patient-centered communications that are a necessity in today's tech-forward environment.

Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at RadiantGraph

Consumers are driving the adoption of technology in healthcare . Since the pandemic, patients have become more engaged in their own healthcare and are eager to leverage advances. However, with so many fragmented sources of information, it's critical to reach patients with the information they want, where they are. Consumers now demand more from their healthcare providers , with expectations similar to those they have with retailers. Delivering personalized information to consumers is the key to staying connected and ensuring that they take the appropriate actions to manage their health. Healthcare providers need to lead with a digital care first mindset to increase productivity and elevate consumer experience.

"The possibilities for advancement that exist in healthcare technology have never been more real or palpable. AI has the potential to be a force multiplier for consumer health, but it's critical that any new technology be developed with intentionality and application to better humanity," said Dr. G. "I saw in RadiantGraph the purposeful development of an advanced AI that was able to bring a human side to technology with the promise of enhancing a healthcare system that is struggling to catch up with how consumers engage and interact."

Dr. G has seen firsthand the disconnect between consumer communication and healthcare. She has been advocating healthcare personalization, spending much of the past 5+ years working to develop a way to impactfully improve consumer engagement.

RadiantGraph brings personalization to healthcare by using specific AI and machine learning (ML) to translate healthcare data into tailored, actionable consumer healthcare experiences. This enables healthcare companies to attract and engage consumers, meet clinical needs, and drive personalized care. AI has the power to not only improve patient engagement, but to remove a substantial burden from these healthcare companies by providing a tool that allows scalable personalization that isn't normally feasible without a substantial capital investment, engineering development and training, and growing staff to manage the system.

"The opportunity for AI to deliver a meaningful impact on healthcare is here and now, yet over 80% of the work is outside of the models themselves. I saw RadiantGraph's deep understanding of both AI models and healthcare as a way to bring validated and scalable platform solutions to clients," said Kirk Goodman. "With healthcare organizations across the board looking to implement tools to better connect them with consumers, they're looking for solutions like RadiantGraph to creatively navigate this challenge. We're enabling our clients to deploy AI much faster so they can see the benefits of personalization in weeks, not years. I'm thrilled to join the team and help transform the potential impact into reality for our clients and industry."

Healthcare organizations integrate RadiantGraph seamlessly into their product and marketing, with the ability to discover new patterns to drive conversions. Growth-stage clients see positive results after only several months of using RadiantGraph, including a savings in direct technical development expense. RadiantGraph currently provides personalized support across mental health, substance abuse, oncology, chronic conditions, MSK and complex medication needs- supporting multiple facets of the healthcare consumer experience.

About Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA

Dr. G is a globally recognized chief medical officer, technologist, and bestselling author who helps leaders leverage a human approach to innovation, including rapid advances in AI, to achieve better health and business outcomes. She is a widely sought-after speaker and author of the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller "Dead Wrong: Diagnosing and Treating Healthcare's Misinformation Illness," Dr. G has appeared on CNBC, CNN, CBS, and other prominent media outlets. She has served as chief medical officer for Salesforce and AT&T, among other executive roles. She currently serves on the board of the American Telemedicine Association and as an advisor to the American Medical Association.

About Kirk Goodman

Kirk is an accomplished commercial operator with over a decade of experience at the intersection of healthcare and technology. He has a proven record of building successful sales teams, implementing efficient processes, and driving substantial commercial growth. Prior to joining RadiantGraph, Kirk led commercial growth at Wheel Health, transforming the sales strategy from a founder-led approach to a scalable model, forming partnerships with Amazon and many others rapidly growing topline revenue. Kirk also supported EHIR and large employers during COVID with health technologies to enable a safe return to work, led commercial efforts in the Northeast region for Virta Health and played a crucial role in shifting Kinsa Health from a consumer brand to a successful B2B player.

About RadiantGraph

RadiantGraph empowers healthcare innovators to harness the power of AI and machine learning to better deliver personalized care to consumers. Our mission is to provide the technology and expertise necessary to build deeper and richer connections with consumers at scale, ensuring timely and effective care.Healthcare companies that leverage RadiantGraph are able to reduce data engineering spend while bringing in new ideas, experiments, and clinical interventions to consumers much faster.

