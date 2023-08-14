Radiate Holdco, LLC Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Radiate Holdco, LLC

14 Aug, 2023, 16:49 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its second quarter 2023 financial results on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.5% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the "Notes").

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks. Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:
Radiate Contact: Adam Siskind, SVP Finance
Telephone: 609-681-2294
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC

