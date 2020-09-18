Radiation Business Solutions Acquires RADMAX, Inc., Introduces VidaCore

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Business Solutions (RBS) announced that they reached an agreement to purchase RADMAX, Inc., a radiation oncology medical billing company headquartered in Tyler, TX, effective August 31, 2020. RBS also announced the development of their new, quality-driven radiation oncology network, VidaCore.

"In light of the radiation oncology alternative payment model (ROAPM) announced today, it is imperative that radiation oncologists strengthen their voice. Our national coalition of radiation oncologists is growing stronger through the addition of RADMAX. With RADMAX, we now represent over 200 physicians in our VidaCore network. VidaCore, the anthesis to eviCore, will help define evidence-based, quality care with increased national credibility and negotiating power – benefiting patients and physicians," says Daniel Moore, Chief Executive Officer of RBS. "The RADMAX team has built a strong company based on integrity and excellent service and is a natural fit with our culture. Together, we will work with payors, hospital systems, and government agencies to provide true value-based care and ROAPM creation and implementation."

RADMAX employees will be joining RBS, including Kevin Ewalt, CEO and President of RADMAX, who will now serve as Vice President of Southwest Operations for RBS. "I am excited to be joining the RBS team and working with our clients through this new chapter," says Ewalt. "The RADMAX team has done an exceptional job of building long-term relationships with our clients over the years. Joining forces with RBS will give our clients access to additional services and will allow them to benefit from the size and scope of the RBS network."

Radiation Business Solutions, headquartered in Joelton, Tennessee, provides billing, management, de novo center development, and joint venture opportunity to radiation oncologists in freestanding and hospital centers. With the addition of RADMAX, RBS now serves nearly 208 physicians at over 89 cancer centers located in 27 states. RBS also owns and operates four freestanding radiation oncology centers through the company's development arm, RBS Evolution, and has partnered with Apollo Healthcare to provide value to proton centers. For more information, please visit www.RadiationBusiness.com.

SOURCE Radiation Business Solutions

Related Links

http://www.RadiationBusiness.com

