Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market Size Worth USD 524.99 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.20% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Radiation Dose-Reduction System market was worth around USD 249.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 524.99 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.20 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.20 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market was valued approximately USD 249.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 524.99 Billion by 2028.

According to a survey published by Harvard Medical School, more than 80 million CT scans are performed in the United States each year.

Many research centres and hospitals are employing modern state-of-the-art CT equipment that are coupled with software and ERP systems to provide accurate radiation dose estimates that can be compared to reference standards.

The average dosage is calculated using the past CT examination doses by the dose tracking software.The US radiation dose management market is likely to grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market By Products & Services (Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Services), By Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Radiography and Mammography), By End User( Ambulatory Care Settings, Hospital, Other), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Overview

A radiation dose-reduction system is a device that adjusts various factors, such as the distance between an examination table and the tube head, to help lower the amount of x-ray irradiated. The primary goal of this technology's development is to improve patient safety while performing medical examinations. Radiology departments are implementing many strategies for decreasing the intensity of X-Ray rays on the human body as technology advances.

Growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe, rising awareness of early disease diagnosis and treatment, and increasing number of medical imaging and radiation procedures are all driving the global radiation dose management market revenue growth.Other major factors driving the global market revenue growth include the rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical imaging modalities such as computer tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET), rising concerns about sensitivity to radiation exposure, adverse health effects of radiation exposure in several cases, and the growing need for better radiation dose control and management.

Industry Dynamics:

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Growth Drivers

Growing concerns over radiation exposure to drive global market growth.

Radiation exposure to patients has increased dramatically over the previous two decades. This is due to an increase in the radiation doses used in radiological procedures such as CT, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging techniques, as well as an increase in the utilization of these treatments. For obese individuals, greater tube currents are employed in diagnostic imaging modalities to increase image quality. Obese people are at a higher risk of radiation overexposure as a result of this. Previously, dose management was not a big concern for the medical community, which was more concerned with image quality (with overexposure providing better images). As a result, the radiation dosages employed in procedures began to rise steadily. Patients were more likely to be exposed to too much radiation as a result of this.

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Restraints

High service & treatment charges in Radiation Dose-Reduction Systems to hamper the market growth.

The charges connected with Radiation Dose-Reduction Systems are a major factor limiting their growth. This is mostly due to high operational costs and service charges. Technology is always improving, which has an impact on the cost of treatment at Radiation Dose-Reduction Systems because they must keep up with the latest equipment and technologies in order to maintain a competitive advantage.

Global Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Opportunities

Growing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine to bring growth opportunities for global market.

Because of their great imaging efficiency, interventional radiology and nuclear medicine treatments are becoming increasingly popular around the world. Patients get a very high dosage of radiation during these treatments, which, combined with the prolonged duration of these procedures, can raise the risk of cancer in those who undertake them. The Society of Nuclear Medicine estimates that over 20 million nuclear medicine operations are performed in the United States each year. According to the World Nuclear Association, radioisotopes are used in medicine in more than 10,000 hospitals around the world, with 90 percent of treatments employing radioisotopes being diagnostic.As a result, numerous market participants, such as Bayer Healthcare and Sectra Medical Systems, are delivering dose management software specifically for RDM in interventional imaging and nuclear medicine to meet the needs of end-users. Despite the fact that CT applications account for a big portion of the radiation dose control industry, interventional radiology and nuclear medicine applications are likely to rise significantly in the next five years.

Global Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Challenges

Lack of benchmarking for dose optimization across the globe may give rise to challenges for its growth.

Government-defined guidelines for radiation dose benchmarking across all radiology procedures do not exist. Dose management software cannot be completely leveraged to achieve dose reduction due to the lack of established practises. The American College of Radiology has been attempting to develop national guidelines for CT treatments through DIR since 2011, however benchmarking for all imaging modalities must be done globally. On a global scale, consistent protocols are required for all sorts of examinations, imaging modalities, and patients of all sizes and ages. Individual practises would be able to monitor dose indices and compare standard dose reduction measures followed by similar healthcare provider facilities at the regional, state, national, and international levels if thorough benchmarking criteria and established protocols were available.

Global Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: Segmentation

The global Radiation Dose-Reduction System market is segregated based on product & services, modality, end user, and region.

By products & services, the market is classified into standalone solutions, integrated solutions and services. During the projection period, the standalone solutions segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The growing adoption of radiation dose control solutions by healthcare providers as a result of tightening ionising radiation laws around the world is a major driver driving this segment's growth.

By modality, the market is divided into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, nuclear medicine and radiography and mammography. In the modality segment, computed tomography is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Radiation exposure in patients undergoing computed tomography (CT) has increased, resulting in burns and radiation poisoning. Manufacturers are including technology for precise dose prediction for a CT process due to high dosage exposures while conducting CT scans. The risk of radiation exposure to patients is reduced with new CT equipment that includes dose reduction hardware and software. Bayer's Radimetric Enterprise Platform, for example, automates dose documentation with Certegra and the Medrad Stellant CT injectable device. Because it captures the image of the entire brain with a single 640-slice rotation, the Canon Medical Systems Aquilion One/Genesis Edition CT can eliminate the necessity for multimodality studies.

List of Key Players of Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market:

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medsquare

Novarad Corporation

PACShealth LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qaelum NV and Sectra AB.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 249.50 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 524.99 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.20 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging SpA,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,GE Healthcare, Medsquare, Novarad Corporation, PACShealth LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qaelum NV and Sectra AB. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3495

Regional Dominance:

Grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in this market. According to a survey published by Harvard Medical School, more than 80 million CT scans are performed in the United States each year. CT angiography, colonography, and dual-energy and perfusion CT are examples of scanning procedures that have changed diagnosis and therapy. However, due to the hazards linked with ionising radiation, there is growing worry about high-dose radiation exposure. As a result, radiology departments are performing CT scans with minimal doses. Many research centres and hospitals are employing modern state-of-the-art CT equipment that are coupled with software and ERP systems to provide accurate radiation dose estimates that can be compared to reference standards. The average dosage is calculated using the past CT examination doses by the dose tracking software.The US radiation dose management market is likely to grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors.

Global Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market is segmented as follows:

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: By Products & Services Outlook (2022-2028)

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Services

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: By Modality Outlook (2022-2028)

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Nuclear Medicine

Radiography and Mammography

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Ambulatory Care Settings

Hospital

Other End Users

Radiation Dose-Reduction System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

