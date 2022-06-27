Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market To Surpass $2,104.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the total revenue of the radiation-hardened electronics market was $1,539.1 million, which will reach $2,104.2 million by 2030, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%. The extensive requirement for radiation–hardened components for medical devices, aircraft, and nuclear power plants is propelling the growth of the industry.

The third-largest share in 2021 was held by APAC, and it will grow the fastest during 2021–2030. This is a result of the increasing focus of South Korea, India, and numerous other emerging economies on sufficing their increasing power requirement with the help of nuclear power plants. As stated by a government source, India produced about 6,700 MW of nuclear energy and a total of 755 billion units of electricity and reduced carbon emissions by about 600 million tons in the year 2021.

The larger share in the radiation-hardened electronics market, in excess of 60%, is held by COTS variants, credited to their higher bandwidths. Furthermore, the development of the private spaceflight field is mainly pushed by open-system architectures, commercial design approaches, and COTS electronic technologies. Moreover, in the healthcare sector, companies are obtaining COTS products as an alternative to designing tailored solutions.

The share of the RHBD manufacturing technique is the largest in the market, as it brings together numerous concepts, such as layout solutions and component configuration. This method allows for the reconfiguration of circuit operations for preventing cell failure in missions and helps in the improvement of reliability in severe environments. Furthermore, the major uses of radioactive materials are seeing the integration of electronic components made with the RHBD method.

Regional Analysis of Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

North America's radiation–hardened electronics market size is the largest because of the rise in the use of progressive technologies and contraction of components. This will expand the usage of radiation-hardened electronics for developing advanced healthcare, nuclear power, and space exploration solutions.

The significance of radiation-hardened electronics in space applications gives a strong push to the radiation-hardened electronics market; thus, this category will grow the fastest during 2021–2030. This will mostly be due to the growing worldwide ISR operations impelling stalwarts to offer sturdier components for spacecraft. Moreover, because of the rising number of internet users worldwide, the growing data volume is making the satellite spectrum crowded. For example, there were more than 5 billion internet users worldwide in 2021.

