Radiation Hardened Electronics Market worth $2.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation-hardened electronics market is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2029.; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The use of radiation-hardened electronics in military missions is undergoing significant growth; for instance, modern military platforms like fighter jets, tanks, and drones integrate numerous electronic systems. Radiation hardening ensures the reliable operation of these systems within the complex electromagnetic environment of modern warfare.

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Manufacturing Techniques, Product Type, Application and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Customized requirements from high-end consumers Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for commercial-off-the-shelf components in space satellite Key Market Drivers Increasing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities



Mixed-signal ICs component to hold the significant market size of radiation-hardened electronics industry during the forecast period.

Analog devices play a crucial role in the semiconductor industry, where analog-to-digital conversion is extensively required in microcontrollers and signal processing. Similarly, mixed-signal devices can process analog and digital systems simultaneously. The system can be implemented as a hybrid microcircuit, a single IC chip, or a printed circuit board. For use in space and other related applications, these devices need to be hardened against the effects of radiation in digital and analog circuits.

Custom-made in product type segment is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Custom-made radiation-hardened electronic components include a custom digital ASIC platform, microprocessors, analog and mixed-signal processing components, custom magnetics, discrete power transistors, and fiber-optic components. These are radiation-hardened by design itself. These components need to meet all the aspects of the guidance architecture, including mechanical shielding, module layout considerations, power conditioning, and other instrument support circuits.

ROW expected to grow with second highest CAGR the radiation-hardened market during the forecast period.

The Rest of the World market is studied for the Middle East, Africa, GCC, and South America. Technology advancements such as miniature satellites have made the manufacture and launch of satellites cost-efficient. The concept of hosted satellite launches has also enabled governments, scientific institutions, and organizations to benefit by means of frequent access to space with shorter lead times and lower costs than dedicated missions. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

Major players in radiation-hardened electronics companies are Microchip Technology Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), AMD (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), and TTM Technologies, Inc. (US). SMEs/startups covered in the study are Cobham Limited (UK), Analog Devices, Inc (US), Data Devices Corporation (US), 3D Plus (France), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), PCB Piezotronics, Inc (US), Vorago (US), Micropac Industries, Inc (US), GSI technology, Inc (US), Everspin Technologies Inc (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), AiTech (US), Microelectronics Research Development Corporation (US), Space Micro, Inc (US), and Triad Semiconductor (US).

