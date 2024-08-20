Radiation Shield Technologies Demron Shields High Energy Beta Radiation by 91%

No other CBRN Suit has this capability.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) announces a significant breakthrough in radiation protection with its Demron fabric, demonstrating exceptional shielding capabilities against high-energy beta Sr-90 radiation. Recent tests commissioned by the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) revealed that a single layer of Demron fabric reduced Sr-90 emissions by an impressive 91.6%.

Demron's unique composition of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and inorganic salts of high-atomic-number elements provides superior protection against beta radiation while maintaining flexibility and comfort. This innovative material addresses the critical need for effective shielding in various environments where Sr-90 exposure poses significant health risks.

The fabric's effectiveness against Sr-90 makes it invaluable for personnel working in nuclear facilities, medical settings, and industrial applications where this radioisotope is present. RST's products offer essential protection for workers in these high-risk environments, significantly reducing their exposure to harmful beta radiation.

RST continues to lead in radiation protection innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest safety standards. The company emphasizes that while many products claim CBRN protection, Demron stands out as a truly effective shield against ionizing radiation, including high-energy beta emissions.

In a real life scenario like Fukushima, the radioactive material is on the ground. A Full Body Protection Suit from Demron is the only solution. Despite the term CBRN, there is no effective attenuation against Gamma-rays and high-energy beta radiation. If your PPE does not say Demron, it is not blocking ionizing radiation.

Demron®'s product line currently includes CBRN Suits, Full Body Suits, Blankets, Vests, and Shields, and is used worldwide by NATO, NASA, every branch of the U.S. Military, U.S. CST Teams, the FDNY, IAEC, DSTA, Pentagon Force Protection Agency and many international first responders and military teams in Japan, China, Iraq, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

For detailed test results and more information about Demron's capabilities, visit: https://www.radshield.com/pages/test-results

SOURCE Radiation Shield Technologies