Radiation Shield Technologies Secures New Order with FDNY for Advanced Protective Equipment

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is pleased to announce a recent order with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) for a range of advanced protective equipment, aimed at enhancing the safety of first responders during emergencies. This order includes RST's pioneering safety gear, designed to offer unparalleled protection against various threats.

RST has been a key supplier to FDNY since 2010, providing innovative solutions such as the Demron Torso Vest, X-Ray Crew Protection Blanket and High Energy Nuclear Shield. These products are part of RST's commitment to developing technologies that safeguard those on the front lines of emergency response.

The equipment supplied to FDNY is also utilized by leading organizations worldwide, including NATO, NASA, and the U.S. Military, highlighting RST's global impact in enhancing safety protocols.

For more information, visit: www.radshield.com, Email: [email protected], or call (866) 7DEMRON.

About Radiation Shield Technologies:

RST is a global leader in the development of high-tech protective materials, including the patented Demron fabric, providing comprehensive protection for emergency responders and military personnel across various hazardous environments.

SOURCE Radiation Shield Technologies